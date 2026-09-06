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Bigg Boss 20 Live Updates: Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan witnesses Love Gill and Rhiya Ahir’s heated clash over protest row

Salman Khan witnesses a heated exchange between Love Gill and Rhiya Ahir as they revisit the student protest over the NEET paper leak and their differences surrounding the CJP issue ahead of Bigg Boss 20.

Written by: Ayush Srivastava
Updated: September 6, 2026 8:39 PM IST
Bigg Boss 20 Live Updates: Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan witnesses Love Gill and Rhiya Ahir’s heated clash over protest row
Salman Khan watches Love Gill and Rhiya Ahir clash over the NEET paper leak protest (PC: Twitter)

The wait is all set to be over as the new season of Bigg Boss is set to begin in just few hours, with superstar Salman Khan returning as the host for the landmark 20th season. This year’s edition follows the theme ‘Vardaan’ and is expected to bring several changes to the familiar reality show format. The new Bigg Boss house has been built across 10,000 square feet and comes equipped with 104 cameras to capture the contestants’ activities around the clock. For the first time in nearly two decades, designer Varsha Jain has taken charge of creating the house, giving the space a fresh look with quirky details and unexpected design elements. The house reportedly follows the idea of duality, with some areas deliberately kept mysterious. Room No. 20 is among the spaces that have caught attention as its purpose remains under wraps. Viewers can watch the season on Colors TV while JioHotstar will carry it digitally.

Read more: Bigg Boss 20: When and where to watch Salman Khan-hosted show, premiere date and time revealed

Follow updates here:

  • Sep 6, 2026 8:39 PM IST

    Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan hints at six-time World Champion and Olympic medallist

    Salman Khan introduces a mystery contestant in the new Bigg Boss 20 promo, described as a six-time World Champion and Olympic medallist. The clues have sparked speculation that boxing legend Mary Kom could be entering the show.

  • Sep 6, 2026 8:24 PM IST

    Bigg Boss 20: Love Gill and Rhiya Ahir clash over protest stint ahead of entry

    The new Bigg Boss 20 promo shows Love Gill and Rhiya Ahir getting into a heated argument over Rhiya’s CJP protest stint. Rhiya reminded Love of her earlier comment about having the courage to stop a vehicle, clarifying, “Bus nahi wo van thi.” Love responded, “Agar wo driver na rokte to shayad ye aaj yaha nahi hoti.” Rhiya then said, “Meri life ka purpose wahi fulfill ho jata hai,” to which Love sarcastically replied, “Phir aapka kaam bahar hi hai, yaha par saare apne haq ke liye khud lad sakte hain.”

  • Sep 6, 2026 8:16 PM IST

    Bigg Boss 20: Rhiya Ahir or Love Gill? Who will enter the house this season?

    Viewers have been given the chance to choose between Rhiya Ahir and Love Gill for a spot in the Bigg Boss 20 house. The two are competing for audience votes through the special selection process, with Salman Khan set to reveal the winner. The twist was introduced last year, when Mridul Tiwari and Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, Shehbaz Badesha, competed for a place in the house. This year, the makers have brought back the format with Rhiya and Love fighting for the audience’s vote.

  • Sep 6, 2026 8:02 PM IST

    Nirahua’s Bigg Boss 20 appearance sparks Amrapali Dubey entry buzz

    Bhojpuri actor-singer Dinesh Lal Yadav, better known as Nirahua, made special appearance on Bigg Boss 20 stage. His appearance quickly caught attention online, with fans sharing reactions and memes. It also fueled ongoing speculation that Bhojpuri star Amrapali Dubey could be among the faces entering the new season.

  • Sep 6, 2026 7:59 PM IST

    Bigg Boss 20: Who are rumoured to be the contestants this season?

    Several names have been linked to Bigg Boss 20 ahead of the new season. The rumoured lineup includes Badshah’s ex-wife Isha Rikhi, Faisal Khan, Aamir Khan’s brother, Uditi Singh, Karan Wahi’s ex, Kushal Tanwar, Qazi Touqeer, Yung DSA, Showik Chakraborty and Khushi Dubey. However, the makers have not officially confirmed the complete list of contestants yet.

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About the Author

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava is a seasoned Sub Editor at India.com (Zee Media), where he specializes in the high-octane world of global entertainment. With more than four years of experience in the media industry ... Read More

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