Bigg Boss 20 Live Updates: Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan witnesses Love Gill and Rhiya Ahir’s heated clash over protest row

The wait is all set to be over as the new season of Bigg Boss is set to begin in just few hours, with superstar Salman Khan returning as the host for the landmark 20th season. This year’s edition follows the theme ‘Vardaan’ and is expected to bring several changes to the familiar reality show format. The new Bigg Boss house has been built across 10,000 square feet and comes equipped with 104 cameras to capture the contestants’ activities around the clock. For the first time in nearly two decades, designer Varsha Jain has taken charge of creating the house, giving the space a fresh look with quirky details and unexpected design elements. The house reportedly follows the idea of duality, with some areas deliberately kept mysterious. Room No. 20 is among the spaces that have caught attention as its purpose remains under wraps. Viewers can watch the season on Colors TV while JioHotstar will carry it digitally.
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