Bigg Boss 20: Love Gill’s sister slams Mahhi Vij’s comments on her bond with Amrapali Dubey, says ‘Very dirty mind’

Love Gill’s sister Gursimran Kaur has defended her friendship with Amrapali in Bigg Boss 20, saying she believes Love has found a genuine friend in her. She also criticised Aman Gandhi’s derogatory remarks and said the family is unhappy with the way Love is being treated.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/tv/bigg-boss-20-love-gills-sister-slams-mahhi-vijs-comments-on-her-bond-with-amrapali-dubey-says-very-dirty-mind-8524584/ Copy

Love Gill and Amrpali Dubey (Pic Collage)

Bigg Boss 20 is already seeing tensions rise between contestants, and now Love Gill’s sister, Gursimran Kaur, has spoken out about the way her sister’s friendships are being treated inside the house. Love has been trying to build connections with her fellow contestants since entering the Bigg Boss house. However, according to Gursimran, Love’s genuine attempts at friendship are being overshadowed by contestants looking for drama and footage.

After Mahhi Vij spoke on Love and Amrapali’s bond, Gursimran particularly broke her silence about Love’s growing friendship with Amrapali Dubey. She believes Love has found a genuine friend in her, but feels their innocent bond is now being given an unnecessary and cheap angle. “It’s heartbreaking watching Love genuinely try to make friends while everyone else seems hungry for footage. She has always formed deep, real friendships, and I truly think she had found that in Amrapali. But even that pure bond is being dragged into cheap comments like, ‘Dono shaadi karke ek hi ghar mein jaaoge.’ Honestly, you need a very dirty mind to sexualise a simple friendship between two girls. It says much more about the person making the comment than it ever will about Love and Amrapali.

“Even Aman using such a derogatory term for Love and another woman is deeply disappointing, especially when the other contestants standing there chose not to say anything. I just hope Love realises soon that not everyone in that house is there to make genuine connections.”