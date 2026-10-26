Bigg Boss 20: Love Gill’s team reacts to Kaashvi’s confrontation, alleges ScoutOP blurred boundaries, says ‘Her family is destroyed’

Love Gill’s team has issued a statement amid the growing discussion around her equation with ScoutOP, revisiting how she viewed their bond before his reported confession of feelings on the show.

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Love Gill’s team hits back at backlash after Kaashvi questions ScoutOP’s closeness (PC: Twitter)

A personal dispute inside the Bigg Boss 20 house has spilled beyond the show, drawing attention to the pressure contestants face when their relationships become a subject of public discussion. Love Gill’s equation with gaming creator Tanmay, aka ‘ScoutOP ’, has been under scrutiny after their closeness raised questions about the boundaries they share. The situation took a dramatic turn during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday, October 25, when ScoutOP’s girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani entered the show to confront him. The episode prompted a strong response from Love’s team, which raised concerns about the criticism directed at her.

Love Gill’s team calls the backlash character assassination

After the episode aired, Love’s team released a statement via Instagram Stories condemning the public scrutiny she faced. The statement argued that her character was being unfairly judged on national television and expressed concern about the impact on her family.

“Her family is destroyed. Shattered into pieces,” the statement read. The team maintained that Love had clearly described ScoutOP as a brother from the beginning. It alleged that ScoutOP later blurred those boundaries by confessing his feelings, leaving Love to face criticism despite not reciprocating them.

Questioning what it called a harmful double standard, the team said, “Why is a grown man treated like a victim of hypnosis, while a girl is painted as a calculated temptress? Why is she expected to carry the burden, the shame, and the humiliation for feelings she never asked for and never reciprocated?”

See complete statement of Team Love Gill here

Team says Love deserved empathy, not humiliation

The statement further argued that Love deserved to be heard and treated with respect rather than becoming the target of public judgement. It criticised the tendency to hold women responsible for situations involving another person’s choices. “Love Gill deserved empathy, not cruelty. She deserved justice, not a character assassination,” the team concluded.

Kaashvi confronts ScoutOP over his closeness with Love Gill

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Kaashvi questioned ScoutOP about his physical closeness with Love, particularly after footage showed him giving her massages. Although ScoutOP and Love had described their relationship as sibling-like, Kaashvi challenged that explanation and expressed discomfort with what she had seen.

She said the interactions made her feel ‘disgusted’ and accused Love of manipulating ScoutOP inside the house. Kaashvi also urged her boyfriend to maintain distance from Love. At one point, she argued that if he wanted a homely feeling, he should have stayed at home. She also criticised his conduct by suggesting that he was running after another woman and behaving like a ‘background character’.

Love remained silent during the confrontation. The incident followed earlier concerns raised by host Rohit Shetty, who questioned the way ScoutOP’s repeated massages of Love could appear to viewers. The exchange intensified the debate about whether the contestants’ actions matched their claims of sharing a brother-sister bond. Bigg Boss 20 is streaming on JioHotstar with new episodes premiering at 9:00 PM and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.