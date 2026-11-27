Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij brings back Priyanka Jagga’s memories with Love Gill comparison, former contestant reacts

Priyanka Jagga is back in the spotlight after a fan revisited her journey on the reality show. Her latest social media activity has sparked fresh curiosity among viewers.

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Love Gill compared to Priyanka Jagga by Mahhi Vij (PC: Twitter)

Bigg Boss 20 witnessed an unexpected argument when Mahhi Vij and Love Gill got into a heated exchange inside the house. What started as a clash between the two soon brought back memories of an old controversy from the reality show’s history. The discussion took an interesting turn when Mahhi brought up a former contestant while speaking about Love’s behaviour. The reference left some housemates confused and prompted them to recall one of the most talked-about moments from an earlier season of the show.

Mahhi Vij compares Love Gill to Priyanka Jagga

During the argument, Mahhi compared Love to former Bigg Boss contestant Priyanka Jagga. After the confrontation, Mahhi discussed the matter with other housemates and suggested that Love would understand the reference. Speaking about the exchange, Mahhi said, “Abhi isne jo mujhe 10 hafte mein bola na, maine isko ek line mein tadpa diya. Isko bhi pata hoga Priyanka kaun hai.”

However, Love appeared unaware of the reference. She turned to Kanika Mann and Gullu and asked, “Priyanka kaun hai?” Kanika also seemed confused by Mahhi’s remark and questioned whether Priyanka had some kind of negative tag attached to her name.

The conversation eventually reminded the contestants of Priyanka’s infamous exit from Bigg Boss 10 and her confrontation with host Salman Khan.

Priyanka Jagga reacts to Mahhi Vij’s comparison

Following Mahhi’s comparison, Priyanka Jagga seemingly joined the conversation through social media. She reshared a fan-made reel on her Instagram Story after Love was compared to her.

The fan’s post asked people not to compare Love and Priyanka. It also defended Priyanka’s personality and her approach to the game, highlighting how she always had a strong point of view and played as an individual contestant. Although Priyanka did not share a detailed statement directly addressing Mahhi’s remarks, her decision to reshare the post brought her name back into the ongoing discussion surrounding Bigg Boss 20.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABHISHEKK (@krizyrrshek)

Why was Priyanka Jagga asked to leave Bigg Boss 10?

Priyanka Jagga’s stint on Bigg Boss 10 in 2016 remains one of the most controversial chapters in the show’s history. Unlike a regular elimination, her journey came to an abrupt end after a major disagreement with Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

The controversy reportedly started after Priyanka made personal remarks about fellow contestants Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi‘s late mother. Salman confronted her over her comments and showed footage of her behaviour inside the house. However, Priyanka continued arguing with the host instead of accepting his criticism.

The situation eventually became tense, with Salman asking her to leave the house immediately. He also issued a strong warning to the channel, saying that he would not work with Colors TV if Priyanka appeared on the show or any other programme on the channel again. Her dramatic exit became one of the most memorable moments of Bigg Boss 10. This was also the incident that the contestants recalled during their discussion in Bigg Boss 20.

Bigg Boss 20 Week 12 nominations

Meanwhile, the competition inside the Bigg Boss 20 house has become more intense as six contestants have been nominated for eviction in Week 12. The nominated contestants are Scout OP (Tanmay Singh), Love Gill (Lovepreet Kaur), Kanika Mann, Gullu (Kushal Tanwar), Mahhi Vij and Aamrapali Dubey.

Scout OP was already in the danger zone following a previous punishment. The remaining five contestants landed in the nomination list through a consensus-based bed task. During the task, housemates had to vote one contestant out of the discussion whenever a buzzer sounded. The nominations have put several prominent contestants at risk of eviction this week.