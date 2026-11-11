Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij clashes with Love Gill over ‘homebreaker’ remark, breaks down after divorce comment- Watch

Mahhi Vij and Love Gill get into a heated exchange inside the Bigg Boss 20 house after a disagreement turns personal, leaving Mahhi visibly emotional.

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Mahhi Vij clashes with Love Gill over 'homebreaker' remark (PC: Twitter)

Personal comments have led to another heated moment inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. Television actor Mahhi Vij got into an argument with fellow contestant Love Gill after a remark about her personal life became part of a discussion. What started as a confrontation over the word ‘homebreaker’ soon turned emotional, with Mahhi breaking down in tears. She also made it clear that she did not want her marriage or divorce to become a subject of discussion on the show. A new promo shows the two contestants confronting each other as the disagreement gets more intense.

Mahhi Vij breaks down as Love Gill brings up her divorce

In the promo of the upcoming episode, Mahhi is seen confronting Love and asking her not to discuss her divorce. Love responds by reminding Mahhi about the alleged ‘homebreaker’ remark made against her. She says, “Jaise inhone mere liye ek word bola ‘homebreaker’….”

The conversation soon becomes more emotional as Mahhi struggles to hold back her tears. She walks away from the discussion and warns Love against bringing her husband Jay Bhanushali into the argument. Mahhi is heard saying, “Mere pati ko kabhi bhi beech mein mat lana, kaat ke rakh doongi yaha pe.” She also tells Love not to bring up her divorce during their disagreements.

Why did Mahhi Vij and Love Gill get into an argument?

The disagreement reportedly started after Love learnt that Mahhi had called her a ‘homebreaker’ during a conversation with Qazi Touqeer and Manish Goel. Love was not present when the alleged remark was made. When she confronted Mahhi about it, the discussion quickly turned into an argument.

Love questioned Mahhi over using a personal label for her and pointed out that she was also responding to something that had been said about her. Mahhi, meanwhile, appeared hurt when the conversation moved towards her marriage and separation. The exchange brought their differences into the open and became one of the major moments in the episode promo.

Bigg Boss 20 contestants question Mahhi over her remark

The promo also shows other contestants questioning Mahhi about calling Love a ‘homebreaker’. Some housemates point out that if Mahhi expects others to respect her personal boundaries, then she should also avoid making similar comments about someone else’s life.

The confrontation appears to be connected to a task in which contestants take turns questioning Mahhi. She is seen wearing certain instruments as the other housemates express their views. The situation puts Mahhi in a difficult position as she faces questions from multiple contestants.

See viral promo of Bigg Boss 20 here

Tomorrow Episode Promo: Love, Amrapali & Yung clash with Mahhi over the “Homebreaker” remark, while Love brings up Mahi divorce topic. @HotstarReality https://t.co/XQuezcm6QJ — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 10, 2026

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali announced their divorce in January 2026

Mahhi Vij and television actor Jay Bhanushali announced their separation in January 2026, bringing an end to their 14-year marriage. The couple got married in November 2011 and shared a joint statement confirming their decision to part ways.

They described the separation as an amicable decision and said they wanted to maintain peace and respect rather than allow negativity to affect their lives. Mahhi and Jay have also continued to focus on co-parenting their three children, Tara and their foster children Khushi and Rajveer.

Mahhi reportedly chose not to seek alimony during the proceedings, highlighting her preference for financial independence. Despite their separation, the former couple has maintained that their children’s well-being remains important to them.