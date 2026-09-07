Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij gets into heated argument with Aman Gandhi and Arishfa Khan, ‘Tere ko badi please chahiye’

Mahhi Vij’s early days inside the Bigg Boss 20 house turn tense as her exchange with Aman Gandhi and Arishfa Khan escalates into an argument.

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Mahhi Vij sparks drama with Aman Gandhi and Arishfa Khan (PC: Instagram)

Mahhi Vij may have only just entered the Bigg Boss 20 house but she is already finding herself at the centre of attention. A new promo hints at trouble brewing between the actress and some of her fellow contestants. Her direct way of speaking and tendency to give instructions appear to have left Aman Gandhi and Arishfa Khan annoyed. What starts as a seemingly ordinary conversation soon turns into a series of sharp exchanges. By the end of the promo, both Aman and Arishfa admit that they are getting an “off vibe” from Mahhi.

Mahhi Vij clashes with Aman Gandhi

The tension becomes visible when Mahhi asks Aman to help with her luggage. She says, “Chal aa gaya mera saaman, aa ja.” Aman responds, “Aap mereko please bolo main pakka karunga.” Mahhi does not appear impressed by his response and immediately hits back. She says, “Ye dekh ye ja raha hai bina please ke. Tereko badi please chahiye. Please bolun main tereko, bhak.”

The exchange gives viewers an early glimpse of Mahhi’s outspoken personality. Her blunt response also seems to set the tone for the disagreements that follow inside the house.

Mahhi and Isha Rikhi argue over tea

Mahhi is then seen getting into another conversation with Isha Rikhi. This time the subject is tea. Mahhi tells Isha, “Isha, tereko chai banani aati hai achi, kadak. Tu ladki hai na, chai to aati hogi.”

Isha quickly responds, “Aap kya ho.” The brief exchange adds another layer to the tension. Mahhi’s comment about Isha making tea does not appear to go down well and the conversation soon becomes part of the larger discussion among the housemates about her behaviour.

Arishfa Khan also appears uncomfortable with Mahhi’s approach. In the promo, Mahhi is seen giving instructions to Arishfa which leaves the content creator visibly irritated. Isha appears to agree with her and recalls how Mahhi has been behaving since entering the house. She says, “Kal jab se aayi hain na, tum meri chai banao, tum mere kapde lagao, shukar hai inhone ye nahi bola meri chaddi bhi dho do.”

See viral promo of Bigg Boss Season 20 here

Bigg Boss 20 PROMO | Mahhi Vij VS Arishfa Khan FIGHT | On the very first day, there was a HUNGAMA in the house. pic.twitter.com/SI8hDPDoEt — BiggBoss24x7 (@BiggBoss24x7) September 6, 2026

Aman and Arishfa call Mahhi’s behaviour an ‘off vibe’

Towards the end of the promo, Aman and Arishfa discuss Mahhi when she is not around. Both contestants admit that they are getting an “off vibe” from her.

The early friction could make Mahhi one of the contestants to watch as the season progresses. With the Bigg Boss house known for turning small disagreements into larger conflicts, her interactions with Aman, Arishfa and the other housemates could become an important part of the upcoming episodes.

Who are the Bigg Boss 20 contestants?

The new season of Salman Khan hosted show brings together 16 contestants from different fields. The lineup includes MC Mary Kom, Amrapali Dubey, Uditi Singh, Arishfa Khan, Aman Gandhi, Qazi Tauqeer, Harsh Machare aka Yung DSA, Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Love Gill, Rohed Khan, Isha Rikhi, Mahhi Vij, Asif Khan, Rhiti Tiwari, Kanika Mann and Tanmay Singh aka Scout.