Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij questions Isha Rikhi’s remarks after Qazi Touqeer clash mentions Badshah, ‘Kaun sa trauma…’

Mahhi Vij has weighed in on the latest Bigg Boss 20 controversy after Isha Rikhi spoke about her experience following her heated interaction with Qazi Touqeer.

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Mahhi Vij reacts to Isha Rikhi’s ‘trauma’ claim (PC: Twitter)

Bigg Boss 20 continues to find new reasons to keep viewers talking as tensions inside the house spill into emotional confrontations. The latest episode saw Isha Rikhi break down after a heated exchange involving Qazi Touqeer during a captaincy task. Isha spoke about feeling uncomfortable and referred to her own “trauma” while discussing the incident. Her reaction soon became a talking point among the housemates. Mahhi Vij questioned the way Isha described the situation and said her choice of words could lead viewers to connect the discussion with her past relationship with rapper Badshah.

Mahhi Vij questions Isha Rikhi’s ‘trauma’ claim

While discussing the incident with fellow contestants, Mahhi questioned Isha’s reaction to Qazi’s behaviour. She said, “Agar usne chillaya to tumhara kaun sa trauma hit ho gaya bhai.”

Mahhi then addressed Uditi Singh and Arishfa Khan and pointed out that people can have different experiences with difficult situations. She said, “Everybody has gone through their own traumas.” Her comments came after Isha became emotional while speaking about the confrontation and said that the incident had affected her.

Mahhi brings Badshah into the conversation

Mahhi went on to discuss how references to trauma could prompt viewers outside the house to make assumptions about Isha’s past. She specifically mentioned Badshah while explaining her concern.

“Aur phir aap yaha pe le ke aa rhe ho ki mera koi trauma hai. Kal to bahar log sochenge pata nahi Badshah ne iske sath kya kar diya.” Mahhi suggested that such statements could unintentionally create a different narrative around someone who is not directly involved in the Bigg Boss house incident.

Viewers divided over Isha and Qazi’s clash

The incident has also triggered discussion among viewers on social media. Some users questioned Isha’s reaction and argued that Qazi had not directly targeted her during the argument. One viewer wrote, “Why is Isha even getting so worked up? #QaziTouqeer didn’t say a single thing to her. The argument was between Qazi and Yung, yet she still jumped into it.”

Another user questioned the incident and wrote, “Can anyone please explain to me what did Qazi even do to HER? this is just dirtiest thing anyone can do.” The reactions show that viewers remain divided over how the confrontation unfolded and whether Isha’s response was justified.

They are just creating a fake narrative against #QaziTouqeer ki ladkio pe chadh ta hai. Jabki vo Chadha hi nhi Isha par. Isha came aage to talk and since he was angry usne zor se bola. Just bola. Agr itni weak ho Isha, ghar jao! Fake Woman Card na khelo. #BiggBoss20 — Gunn (@realchill123) September 25, 2026

Why is Isha even getting so worked up? #QaziTouqeer didn’t say a single thing to her. The argument was between Qazi and Yung, yet she still jumped into it. The moment Qazi ignored her, the tears came out. Looks like she really wanted the sympathy angle.#BB20 #BiggBoss20 — Innnnnonnnnn (@inomentll) September 25, 2026

Will Salman Khan address the controversy on Weekend Ka Vaar?

With Weekend Ka Vaar coming up, the issue could become another talking point during Salman Khan’s interaction with the contestants. Along with the Qazi-Isha confrontation, several other fights and disagreements have taken place inside the house recently.

It will be interesting to see whether Salman addresses this particular clash and asks the contestants to explain their respective sides. For now, any discussion about what he may say remains speculation until the episode airs.