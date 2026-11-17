Bigg Boss 20: Manish Goel’s wife Poonam Goel bashes Qazi Touqeer over constant provocation, says ‘Don’t be blinded by…’

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Manish Goel's wife Poonam Goel has finally reacted to his ongoing clashes with Qazi Touqeer. She has accused Qazi of repeatedly provoking her husband and urged viewers to look beyond their support for the contestant.

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Poonam Goel comes out in support of husband Manish Goel in Bigg Boss 20 (PC: Instagram)

The arguments inside the Bigg Boss 20 house are getting increasingly personal, and the latest episode has brought another contestant’s family member into the discussion. Manish Goel and Qazi Touqeer have been involved in several heated exchanges, with their disagreements now becoming a talking point among viewers. In the latest Bigg Boss 20 episode, Manish even had a big fight with Qazi. While audiences have been discussing Manish’s reactions, his wife Poonam Goel has decided to break her silence. She has come out in support of her husband and questioned Qazi’s behaviour towards him, sharing why she believes the repeated remarks have affected Manish.

Bigg Boss 20: Manish Goel’s wife Poonam Goel explains why her husband reacts to being called ‘Professor’

Poonam Goel addressed the controversy through a social media statement, revealing that she had remained silent for more than a month. She explained that Qazi Touqeer had repeatedly called Manish Goel names such as ‘Professor’ and ‘Gyani Baba’ since his entry into the Bigg Boss 20 house. According to her, what initially began as a prank gradually became uncomfortable for her husband.

She also claimed that Manish had initially taken the joke sportingly and even participated in it with other housemates. However, she alleged that Qazi continued with the remarks despite Manish expressing his discomfort.

Poonam wrote, “I have been patient and stayed silent for over a month, but it’s high time I put this out. I’ll speak in detail after tomorrow’s episode, but for now, I want people to understand why Manish reacts to the word “Professor. Ever since Manish entered the house, Qazi has constantly poked him with names like “Gyani Baba” and “Professor”.

“It initially started as a prank played by Qazi where other housemates also joined in. Manish had no idea about it, but he still took it sportingly, joined them and even danced along (which wasn’t telecast). However, Qazi kept taking it further with condescending remarks and age-shaming. When Manish finally asked him to stop and draw a line, Qazi told the camera that he would make Manish cry and wouldn’t stop. That is the real reason behind Manish’s reaction to the word Professor.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Goel (@poonamnarulaofficial)

Poonam Goel accuses Qazi of constantly provoking Manish Goel

Poonam Goel also defended her husband’s reactions, saying that Manish Goel does not deliberately approach Qazi Touqeer to start arguments or gain screen time. She described him as an emotional person who speaks his mind and believes viewers should understand his personality instead of judging him only through his reactions.

She further pointed out that Manish had even sacrificed his lifeline for Qazi, questioning why his intentions were being viewed negatively.

Poonam said, “My husband never approaches Qazi to pick a fight. He doesn’t care about screen time. If he did, he would have done things purely for footage, but he doesn’t. He is emotional, sometimes dramatic, and speaks in strong words. He is a North Indian man born in the 70s. That is his personality. Just because the younger generation may not relate to his way of speaking or reacting doesn’t mean he is pretending. He is a genuinely nice family man, but he will react when someone constantly pokes him, age-shames him or makes inappropriate poop jokes around him. That is simply not his class. You may love Qazi, but don’t be so blinded by that support that you ignore the other side. If Manish cared about elimination, he wouldn’t have sacrificed his lifeline for Qazi.”

Poonam Goel says family will always stand by Manish

Towards the end of her statement, Poonam Goel also spoke about the criticism her husband Manish has been receiving from viewers. She said that people should look beyond edited footage before deciding whether someone is genuinely hurt or simply reacting for the cameras. She also expressed pride in her husband’s individuality and his way of speaking.

Concluding her statement, she wrote, “In 2026, if people cannot accept a simple, genuinely nice 51-year-old man without expecting him to jump around, abuse others or play along with every kind of stupidity, then that’s disappointing and immature. Manish speaks this way in real life. He loves and takes pride in his language, Shudh Hindi. He is an actor, and we are proud of him. But sometimes, you need to look beyond edited footage and look into a person’s eyes to understand when they are genuinely hurt and when they are acting. It’s disappointing to see what people choose to endorse today. But we will always stand by each other as a family. Mahadev is watching over you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

The disagreement has also drawn attention after Manish was seen getting emotional during his argument with Qazi over the repeated use of the word ‘Professor’, in the latest Bigg Boss 20 task.