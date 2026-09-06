Bigg Boss 20: Manoj Tiwari’s daughter Rhiti Tiwari set to enter Salman Khan’s show – Watch promo

Bigg Boss 20 is just hours away from its premiere, and the contestant line-up is finally taking shape. Manoj Tiwari’s daughter Rhiti Tiwari is among the names creating buzz after her promo surfaced ahead of the launch.

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Manoj Tiwari’s daughter Rhiti Tiwari in Bigg Boss 20

The wait for Bigg Boss 20 is almost over, and the makers are steadily giving viewers a glimpse of the faces who will enter the house this season. Among the contestants creating curiosity is Rhiti Tiwari, daughter of actor, singer and politician Manoj Tiwari. Her promo has now added to the excitement around the upcoming season, with Rhiti set to make her reality television debut on Salman Khan’s show. She is the first confirmed contestant to enter Bigg Boss 20. While Rhiti comes from a well-known family, her entry is expected to give audiences a chance to know her beyond her identity as Manoj Tiwari’s daughter. With the Bigg Boss house known for bringing out different sides of contestants, it remains to be seen how she handles the cameras, tasks and inevitable controversies.

Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari confirmed as contestant

Rhiti Tiwari has reportedly signed the contract to participate in Bigg Boss 20, making her entry more than just another name in the long list of pre-show rumours. Her participation has been reported as confirmed, although the makers are expected to formally introduce the contestants during the grand premiere. Rhiti will now get an opportunity to build her own identity on one of Indian television’s biggest reality shows.

Sharing the first promo on Instagram, JioHotstar wrote, “Tiwari legacy ko aage badhane Bigg Boss mein aarahi hai @rhititiwari #BiggBoss starts 6th September on #JioHotstar at 9PM and @colorstv at 10:30PM

#BiggBoss #BiggBossOnJioHotstar”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

Who is Rhiti Tiwari?

Rhiti Tiwari is Manoj Tiwari’s daughter from his first marriage to Rani Tiwari. She has largely stayed away from the level of public attention enjoyed by her father, which makes her Bigg Boss appearance particularly interesting.

Unlike several contestants who enter the show with years of television or social media exposure, Rhiti is stepping into a format where her personality will be closely watched every day.

Her participation also gives the season another celebrity-family connection. But whether she chooses to discuss her family background or focus on her own journey inside the house will become clearer once the show begins.

Bigg Boss 20 to premiere on September 6

Bigg Boss 20 will premiere on September 6, 2026 (Sunday), with Salman Khan returning as the host. The new season has already generated plenty of curiosity because of its contestants and changes to the show’s format.

Several names have been linked to the season in the run-up to the premiere, but after the official promo revealed on JioHotstar, Rhiti Tiwari is now among the contestants whose participation is confirmed. Other names like Mary Kom, Isha Rikhi, Arishfa Khan, and more have also been circulating.