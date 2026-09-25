Bigg Boss 20: Manoj Tiwari to enter Weekend Ka Vaar amid daughter Rhiti’s controversy? Here’s what we know

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar could see Manoj Tiwari addressing the controversy surrounding his daughter Rhiti as speculation grows over his reported appearance.

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Manoj Tiwari may appear on Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar (PC: Twitter)

Bigg Boss 20 has once again found itself at the centre of a heated conversation after Rhiti Tiwari faced criticism for her conduct during recent arguments inside the house. The contestant has been involved in clashes with Qazi Touqeer and Uditi Singh, with her choice of words becoming a major talking point among viewers. Now the controversy has taken another turn with reports suggesting that Rhiti’s father, Manoj Tiwari, could make an appearance on the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar. If the reported appearance takes place, it could bring a direct family moment to the show, while Salman Khan is also expected to address the controversy surrounding Rhiti.

Will Manoj Tiwari enter Bigg Boss 20?

According to a report cited by India Forums, Manoj Tiwari is likely to appear during this weekend’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode. However his appearance has not been officially confirmed. Salman Khan is also expected to address Rhiti over her remarks during the recent diss battle.

If Manoj does enter the Bigg Boss house the actor-politician could potentially speak to his daughter about the controversy. The possibility has already prompted viewers to compare the situation with Amaal Mallik’s storyline from Bigg Boss 19 when his father Daboo Malik appeared on the show.

Why is Rhiti Tiwari facing criticism?

Rhiti has been facing criticism following a series of heated exchanges with fellow contestants. One of the recent incidents involved Qazi Touqeer after a prank involving a fake medical emergency. Rhiti objected strongly to the incident and her comments and tone drew reactions from viewers.

The controversy continued during a diss battle involving Rhiti, Qazi and Uditi Singh. Her choice of language during the exchange became another point of discussion and Qazi also objected to the manner in which he was addressed. Rhiti had earlier apologised for one of her comments following an earlier argument.

Manoj Tiwari’s reaction to Rhiti’s Bigg Boss stint

Manoj Tiwari has already spoken briefly about his daughter’s participation in the reality show. When paparazzi asked him whether he was watching Rhiti on Bigg Boss 20 he responded that he was watching the show with some concern.

The actor-politician said, “Are bas bhagwan theek se rakhe.” When asked again whether he watches the show he replied, “Dar dar ke dekhta hoon.” His comments have now gained additional attention amid reports that he could appear on Weekend Ka Vaar.

Bigg Boss 19 comparison

The speculation around Manoj’s reported appearance has also reminded viewers of Bigg Boss 19. During that season singer Amaal Mallik’s father Daboo Malik appeared on the show amid discussions surrounding his son.

Some viewers have already drawn a similar parallel between Rhiti and Amaal. One social media user described Rhiti as the “female version of Amaal” while another wrote that an “Amaal wala parallel” appeared to be developing. Whether Manoj actually enters the show and how he responds to Rhiti’s recent controversies will only become clear when the episode airs.

See users reactions here

Bigg Boss Update Manoj Tiwari is set to appear on Weekend Ka Vaar to guide his daughter, Rhiti Tiwari, after she resorted to vile abuses and threats against another Qazi and Uditi. #BiggBoss20 #BB20 #QaziTouqeer — Digital News Hub (@digital_newshub) September 24, 2026

Everyone is saying Rhiti Tiwari’s father Manoj Tiwari will come on WKV to scold her, just like Daboo Malik came to scold Amaal Malik.

But remember, everyone isn’t Daboo Malik, and everyone doesn’t raise sons like @AmaalMallik and @ArmaanMalik22, two of the finest artists. pic.twitter.com/sTGhhOq5RO — Mohsin Sajad (@mohsinsajadwani) September 25, 2026

Rhiti Tiwari’s journey in the show

Rhiti has also spoken about the pressure of being known as Manoj Tiwari’s daughter. Earlier in the season she became emotional while discussing the expectations attached to her family name and her desire to establish an identity of her own.

Her recent controversies have therefore become part of a larger conversation around her individual journey on Bigg Boss 20. With the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar expected to address the latest developments the focus will now be on whether Manoj joins the episode and what unfolds between the father and daughter.