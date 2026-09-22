Bigg Boss 20: Manoj Tiwari’s daughter Rhiti says she ate Rs 10 vada pav despite Rs 25K pocket money, Netizens react

Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari’s comments on her ‘struggles’ spark online reactions, netizens say 'Ye kis type ki gareebi hai'

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Rhiti Tiwari (PC- Twitter)

Manoj Tiwari’s daughter Rhiti Tiwari has been drawing attention inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. However, her recent conversation about her childhood, relationship with her father, and financial struggles has sparked a strong reaction on social media. During the latest episode, Rhiti spoke about growing up after her parents’ divorce and explained why she does not consider herself privileged despite being the daughter of a well-known actor and politician. She said her father did not live with her after the divorce and that she could meet him only once a year. After turning 18, she decided to work on building a closer relationship with him.

Rhiti talks about her financial struggles

Speaking about the opportunities she received from her father, Rhiti said that she did not benefit from his wealth or career. She said the only thing she received from him was his name and that he had made it clear that he would not help her build a career.

She said, “The things he has earned- his wealth, money, name, fame and opportunities- none of that came to me. What I got from him is his name, which gives me respect whenever I walk into a room. And he made one thing very clear to me: he is not going to help me with my career. Nothing in a bad way. He told me, ‘If you have it in you, you will make it on your own. I’m not going to do it for you.’ I didn’t have enough money to go out and learn because my father wouldn’t give me anything. It wasn’t like I would get whatever I asked for.”

Rhiti further spoke about the monthly allowance she received and said she had to manage her expenses within that amount.

She added, “I used to get a monthly allowance of ₹20,000- ₹25,000. And do you think anyone can get through a month with that? Main kabhi kabhi din mein ₹10 rupay ka vada pav khaati hoon taaki pet bhar jaaye. ₹500 rupay ka disel bharwaati hoon, jitna zarurat hai bus (Sometimes, I would eat a ₹10 vada pav twice a day just to fill my stomach. I would put just ₹500 worth of diesel in the car, just enough for what I needed). Everyone thinks I came with a very big silver spoon in my mouth, but no, I am just a layman. So, it’s tough.”

Netizens react to Rhiti’s comments

Rhiti’s comments quickly became a topic of discussion online. Some users questioned her definition of financial struggle, while others compared her comments with the experiences of people from different economic backgrounds. One user wrote, “Yeh kis type ki gareebi hai? (What kind of poverty is this?)”

Another commented, “are you nuts? 25000 is average salary of Indians. It’s illogical you are just making fun of yourself.” A third user wrote, “new nepo struggler in market.” Another joked, “her struggle is far tougher than Ananya Panday.”

Manoj Tiwari’s family

Manoj Tiwari was first married to Rani Tiwari in 1999. The couple have a daughter, Rhiti. They separated after more than a decade of marriage and divorced in 2012. Manoj later married Surabhi Tiwari in April 2020. The couple have two daughters, born in 2020 and 2022, making Manoj a father of three daughters.