Bigg Boss 20: Mary Kom enters Salman Khan’s reality show; Priyanka Chopra cheers for boxing legend with special message: ‘Small chaitawani for…’ – Watch

Mary Kom has entered the Bigg Boss 20 house, bringing her sporting spirit to Salman Khan’s reality show. Before her entry, Priyanka Chopra sent a special message for the boxing legend.

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Priyanka Chopra sends a special message to Mary Kom in Bigg Boss (PC: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 20 has already brought some unexpected names into Salman Khan’s house, but Mary Kom’s entry has certainly added a different kind of energy to the season. The boxing legend, known for her determination and fighting spirit, is now stepping into a world that is very different from the boxing ring. As Mary prepared to begin this new chapter, she received a special message from someone who knows her story rather well. Priyanka Chopra, who played Mary on screen, had a few words of encouragement for the athlete and a playful warning for the other housemates.

Bigg Boss 20: Mary Kom makes a powerful entry

Mary Kom officially entered the Bigg Boss 20 house during the grand premiere on September 6, 2026. The five-time World Champion and Olympic medallist is among the contestants taking part in Salman Khan’s reality show this season. Her entry brings a sporting personality into a house largely filled with actors, singers, digital creators, and other entertainment personalities.

Bigg Boss 20 Promo Contestants No. 9 – Olympic Legend Mary Kom Olympic Medalist | 6-time World Champion | Asian Games Gold | Former Member of Parliament | Padma Shri | Padma Bhushan | Padma Vibhushan From the boxing ring to the Bigg Boss house! pic.twitter.com/W7Ra16xLmr — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 6, 2026

For Mary, however, this is not another boxing match. She will have to navigate friendships, disagreements, tasks, and the constant cameras inside the house. Speaking about her decision to participate, she has indicated that viewers will get to see different sides of her personality beyond her identity as a sportsperson.

Priyanka Chopra sends a special message to Mary Kom

As Mary Kom enters Bigg Boss house, Priyanka Chopra shared a special video message for her. The actress wished Mary all the best and expressed her excitement about watching her journey on the show. Priyanka’s message carried an added sense of familiarity because she portrayed Mary in the 2014 biographical film Mary Kom. The film brought the boxer’s inspiring journey to a wider audience, with Priyanka taking on the challenging role of the sporting icon.

She said, “I am wishing you all the very best. You are going inside the Bigg Boss house, and I know this first-hand, that how strong, resilient and determined you are.”

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She She further added, “A small chaitawani (warning) for the rest of the housemates, Mary ke saamne agar bane rehna hai, toh lambi race ke liye taiyaar ho jaaiye. Inka knockout na bahut bhaari padta hai. Mary, bas aap jaisi hain waise rahiye, khule dil se kheliye (If you want to stay in the game against Mary, be prepared for the long haul; her knockout blows are devastating. Mary, just be yourself and play with an open heart). I am so looking forward to your journey. Bahut saara pyaar, I am always rooting for you.”

What can viewers expect from Mary Kom in Bigg Boss 20?

Mary Kom’s presence could bring a completely different dynamic to the Bigg Boss house. Her years of experience as a top-level athlete have made discipline, resilience, and competition a major part of her life. Now, she will have to use those qualities in a setting where winning is not simply about strength or physical preparation.

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Unlike the boxing ring, the Bigg Boss house will test her patience, relationships and ability to handle different personalities. That is perhaps what makes her participation particularly interesting especially after her controversy with her ex-husband Karung Onkholer Kom.