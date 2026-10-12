Bigg Boss 20: Nakul Dhull EVICTED after fight with Gullu from Salman Khan’s show? Here’s what we know

Nakul Dhull’s wildcard entry into Bigg Boss 20 has sparked new speculation after claims emerged that he was eliminated from Salman Khan’s show following an alleged fight with Gullu. Has his journey ended already? Scroll down to know more.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/tv/bigg-boss-20-nakul-dhull-eviction-after-fight-with-gullu-from-salman-khan-show-here-what-we-know-8535202/ Copy

Nakul Dhull (PC: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 20 has been making headlines for its unexpected twists and heated moments inside the house. The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw social media influencer Nakul Dhull enter Salman Khan’s reality show as the second wildcard contestant, following actor Manish Goel’s entry. However, Nakul’s arrival has now been linked to reports of an alleged clash with fellow contestant Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar. The claims have sparked speculation about whether Nakul’s journey has come to a sudden end. But has Nakul Dhull really been evicted, and what reportedly happened between the two? Here’s what we know so far.

Bigg Boss 20: Was Nakul Dhull evicted after fight with Gullu?

Rumours about Nakul Dhull’s alleged eviction from Bigg Boss 20 began circulating on social media after his entry in Bigg Boss house in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. According to various Instagram posts and updates on X, it is said that the wildcard contestant Nakul Dhull had been evicted following an alleged physical altercation with Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar. According to the latest update on X, Nakul allegedly got into an argument with Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar, shortly after his entry into the house.

BREAKING: BIG FIGHT ERUPTS between Nakul Dhull and Gullu inside the Bigg Boss 20 house LAST NIGHT, which reportedly escalated into PHYSICAL VIOLENCE! Nakul Dhull has been EVICTED from the BB20 house following the physical altercation! — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 12, 2026

As per the reports, Nakul Dhull and Qazi Touqeer were having a conversation when Qazi began talking about Scout OP behind his back. Gullu soon joined the conversation, and things quickly took a heated turn as an argument erupted between the two. The disagreement turned physical and Nakul pushed Gullu during the confrontation. Gullu allegedly retaliated with a slap, following which other contestants are said to have intervened. It is also siad that Nakul used abusive language and threatened to meet Gullu outside the house. After the matter escalated into physical violence, Bigg Boss told Nakul Dhull to leave.

Here’s How the Nakul Dhull-Gullu Fight Happened in #BiggBoss20! Nakul and Qazi were having a conversation when Qazi started talking about Scout OP behind his back. Nakul then said, “Ruko, uske piche kyun baat karna? Main usse bula ke laata hoon,” and brought Scout into the conversation. Gullu also joined in, and soon an argument broke out between him and Nakul. The argument got HEATED, and Nakul suddenly HIT Gullu hard, while Gullu also reacted and grabbed Nakul. Following the physical fight, Bigg Boss ordered Nakul Dhull to LEAVE the house immediately last night. — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 12, 2026

However, these details have not been independently verified. Instagram posts and tweets on X claimed the alleged fight. As of now, Nakul’s eviction has not been officially confirmed by the show’s makers.

Bigg Boss 20: Who is Nakul Dhull aka Mitthu Don?

Nakul Dhull is a social media personality who is popularly known as Mitthu Don. His reported association with Bigg Boss 20 drew attention even before the eviction rumours surfaced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

He has also faced online criticism over controversial videos and remarks about women that circulated on social media. His entry as wildcard contestant in Bigg Boss 20 therefore became a talking point among viewers, with discussions about his past videos and controversies statements.

For now, viewers will have to wait for further clarification from the Bigg Boss makers to know whether Nakul Dhull has actually left the Bigg Boss 20 house. Until then, the reported claim and his alleged eviction should be treated as a confirmed update.