Bigg Boss 20: Nakul Dhull-Gullu fight turns physical, housemates demand Nakul’s eviction – Watch

A disagreement involving Qazi Touqeer and Scout OP takes an ugly turn in Bigg Boss 20 as Nakul Dhull and Gullu get into an intense fight. With housemates stepping in to separate them and stop the fight. Here’s what we know so far about the latest update.

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Nakul Dhull-Gullu clash turns violent (PC: Instagram)

The drama inside the Bigg Boss 20 house has taken an unexpected turn, with a heated exchange between two contestants escalating into a physical confrontation. What began as a disagreement involving fellow housemates soon brought everyone into the middle of the argument, leaving the atmosphere inside the house tense. Nakul Dhull, who recently entered Bigg Boss 20 as a wildcard contestant, found himself at the centre of the new controversy after his argument with Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, got out of hand. The incident has now raised questions about what happens when a disagreement crosses the line inside the reality show. A new promo has also fuelled speculation about eviction rumours. Here is what happened and what we know so far.

Bigg Boss 20: Why did Nakul Dhull and Gullu fight?

According to the latest Bigg Boss 20 promo, the argument began after Nakul Dhull spoke to Scout OP about remarks allegedly made by Qazi Touqeer. Nakul brought up a comment concerning an incident in which he had reportedly spat in Scout’s ear. Scout then confronted Qazi, who said that the remarks were made for joke.

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However, Nakul was not convinced, and the discussion became increasingly tense. Qazi then asked Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu to intervene and explain the matter to Nakul. Gullu questioned why Nakul was making the issue bigger, leading to an argument between the two contestants.

The disagreement soon escalated. Nakul was seen pushing Gullu during their fight, prompting other housemates to step in and separate them. The situation became difficult to control as the two continued arguing.

Bigg Boss 20: Housemates react as Nakul-Gullu clash escalates

The intense fight between Nakul Dhull and Gullu left the other contestants stepping in to control the situation. Mahhi Vij was seen shouting in distress during the confrontation along with the other housemates. She got hurt on her legs and head during the fight. The housemates tried to break up the fight before the situation could escalate further, but neither of them seemed to stop. All the housemates were also seen asking Bigg Boss to take strict action and demanding Nakul’s eviction from the show, as shown in the latest promo shared by the makers.

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The incident has put the spotlight on how Bigg Boss will address the confrontation in the upcoming epiosdes. Physical clashes are a serious matter in a reality show where contestants are expected to follow the house rules, and viewers will be watching to see what action Bigg Boss takes.

While the promo shows the argument getting out of hand, the complete sequence of events, and any disciplinary decision need to be established through the episode and an official announcement.

Bigg Boss 20: Has Nakul Dhull been evicted after fight with Gullu?

Nakul Dhull’s reported eviction has become one of the biggest questions following the clash in the Bigg Boss 20 house. Reports have claimed that the wildcard contestant was asked to leave the house after the physical altercation. However, as of the latest available reports, the show’s makers and channel had not officially confirmed his exit.

For now, viewers will have to wait for an official update and the upcoming Bigg Boss 20 episode to know whether Nakul Dhull has been evicted and what action the makers have decided to take.