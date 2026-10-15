Bigg Boss 20: Nakul Dhull to re-enter Salman Khan-hosted show after eviction following clash with Gullu?

Nakul Dhull's eviction has become a talking point among Bigg Boss 20 viewers, with the circumstances surrounding his departure keeping attention on the reality show's upcoming episodes.

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Will Nakul Dhull return after eviction following clash with Gullu (PC: Twitter)

The drama inside the Bigg Boss 20 house has taken another unexpected turn after wildcard contestant Nakul Dhull was shown the exit following a physical altercation with Gullu, also known as Kushal Tanwar. While the eviction marked a major moment in the ongoing season, speculation about Nakul’s possible return has now caught viewers’ attention. With tensions running high among the contestants and the next Weekend Ka Vaar approaching, fans are waiting to see whether the makers have another twist planned. The question now is whether Nakul’s journey on the reality show has truly come to an end.

Could Nakul Dhull return to Bigg Boss 20?

According to a report by Hungama, ScoutOP could reportedly be given an opportunity to bring his friend Nakul Dhull back into the house. The reported choice would involve deciding between securing a higher ration allocation for the contestants and allowing the evicted wildcard contestant to return.

Meanwhile, several Bigg Boss 20 update pages claim that ScoutOP is set to become the house’s new captain. However, the show’s makers have not officially confirmed either development. For now, Nakul’s possible re-entry remains speculation and viewers will have to wait for an official announcement to know whether he could return.

Why was Nakul Dhull evicted from the show?

In the latest episode, Bigg Boss addressed the physical fight between Nakul and Gullu and reiterated the show’s stance against violence. The announcement made it clear that physical aggression would not be tolerated inside the house. Following this, Bigg Boss declared Nakul evicted and instructed him to leave immediately.

The other contestants clapped after the decision was announced. Nakul appeared unfazed by their reaction and showed them the middle finger before walking out. His exit added another controversial moment to a season already filled with confrontations and heated exchanges.

What happened between Gullu and Nakul Dhull?

The clash reportedly began during a disagreement involving Qazi Touqeer and ScoutOP. When Qazi asked Gullu to intervene and explain the situation to Nakul, Nakul objected to Gullu’s involvement. The argument escalated quickly, with Nakul pushing Gullu before the two became involved in a physical scuffle. Other housemates stepped in to separate them as the situation intensified. Mahhi Vij was also seen reacting to the confrontation by hitting Nakul at the back.

Did their alleged past rivalry fuel the clash?

The confrontation has also brought reports of an alleged rivalry between the two contestants into the spotlight. Gullu was associated with Elvish Yadav‘s group on MTV Roadies XX, while Nakul was reportedly linked to Prince Narula‘s circle. Their different associations have been cited in discussions about the tension between them.

A reported social media exchange also added to the speculation, with Gullu allegedly calling Nakul a “story gunda”. However, claims linking their past associations to the clash remain unverified and should not be treated as established facts.

Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar could bring more drama

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar is shaping up to be interesting, with Nakul’s eviction and the possibility of his return likely to remain talking points. Viewers will be watching to see whether Salman Khan addresses the confrontation and whether the makers reveal anything about the reported re-entry twist.