Bigg Boss 20: Nomination task cancelled after contestants are caught planning and plotting – Watch promo

Bigg Boss 20 is set for another dramatic nomination twist. The upcoming promo shows Bigg Boss calling off the entire task after contestants are allegedly found discussing and planning their nominations.

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Bigg Boss 20 update (PC: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 20 is once again heading towards a major twist, and this time the nomination process itself has been thrown into uncertainty. A new promo shows Bigg Boss taking a strict decision after contestants are found discussing their moves ahead of the nomination task. The nomination process is usually one of the most important parts of the week, but the latest promo suggests that the housemates’ planning may have cost them the task. Instead of allowing the process to continue, Bigg Boss decides to cancel it altogether. The development is likely to leave the contestants shocked as they try to understand what happens next. Here watch auidence can expect from Bigg Boss 20 new promo.

Bigg Boss 20 promo shows contestants in trouble

The new Bigg Boss 20 promo hints that Bigg Boss is unhappy with the way some contestants approached the nomination process. Rather than simply playing the task when asked, the housemates appear to have discussed and planned their choices beforehand. Sharing the new promo, JioHotstar Reality wrote, “Bigg Boss ne rule break karne par nominations hue cancel, ab kya hoga iska anjaam?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

This becomes the main reason behind Bigg Boss taking action. The task is reportedly declared invalid, leaving the contestants without the expected nomination outcome. The decision could also have a bigger impact on the week’s game. In Bigg Boss, nominations can change alliances and create fresh rivalries, so cancelling the process could completely alter the plans of several housemates.

The promo has already created curiosity around what Bigg Boss will announce after cancelling the task. It remains to be seen whether the contestants will get another chance to nominate or whether Bigg Boss will introduce a completely different punishment or process.

Bigg Boss 20 nomination twist to change the game

The Bigg Boss 20 nomination drama comes at an important point in the season, with contestants still finding their place inside the house. Several groups and friendships are beginning to take shape, while disagreements are also becoming more visible. Reports on the latest development suggest that contestants who discussed the nominations could face consequences, with Bigg Boss taking the rule violation seriously.

Nomination Task Promo: Bigg Boss has CANCELLED the entire nomination task after contestants were found planning & plotting. As a punishment, Bigg Boss directly nominates Aasif Khan, Rohed & Scout OP for this week! pic.twitter.com/G2JxnZRP1X — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 13, 2026

The decision is likely to create another round of arguments inside the house. Contestants may also question why the entire task was cancelled and whether everyone should face the same consequences.

Bigg Boss 20 first weekend the Vaar update

The first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss Season 20, hosted by Salman Khan, aired on September 13, 2026. The first nominations of the season saw Kanika Mann, Uditi Singh, Love Gill, and Arishfa Khan enter the danger zone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Salman Khan announced the audience poll results, revealing that Uditi Singh received the lowest number of votes. As a consequence, Uditi lost one of her lives on the show. He also announced that there will be no elimination, keeping all four nominated housemates safe.

With Bigg Boss 20 already bringing clashes, unexpected twists, and lots of drama in its opening weeks, the latest nomination promo promises another dramatic episode for all the viewers.