Bigg Boss 20: When and where to watch Salman Khan-hosted show, premiere date and time revealed

The wait for the new season is almost over as Salman Khan gets ready to welcome a fresh batch of contestants. The grand premiere will introduce viewers to the housemates and set the tone for the season ahead.

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Salman Khan-hosted show premiere date, time, where to watch and other details (PC: Twitter)

The latest season of Bigg Boss is ready to begin and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is returning to take charge of another round of drama, rivalries, and unexpected moments. Bigg Boss 20 is set to make its grand entry on September 6 with a new theme and a fresh set of contestants. The season has already created curiosity through its promos and the mystery around the house. For viewers planning to follow the show from the first episode, the premiere timing and streaming details are important. This year too, the reality show will follow an OTT-first format before reaching television audiences on Colors TV.

Salman Khan returns with a new twist

Salman Khan is once again at the centre of the show as the host. While the basic format remains familiar, the makers have teased a different approach to the game this year. The season carries the theme ‘Vardaan’ with the idea of an unexpected extra chance becoming part of the Bigg Boss experience.

In one of the promos, Salman hints that the concept of ‘Jeevan Daan’ will play an important role. However, the exact rules surrounding the twist have been kept away from viewers. More details are expected to emerge once the contestants enter the house.

Who could enter the Bigg Boss 20 house?

The contestant list has been surrounded by speculation in the run-up to the premiere. Isha Rikhi is among the names strongly linked with the season. A promo has also hinted at Rhiti Tiwari joining the show. She is the daughter of actor-politician Manoj Tiwari.

Other names that have been discussed include Faisal Khan, Karan Wahi’s ex Uditi Singh, Kushal Tanwar, Qazi Touqeer and Yung DSA. Showik Chakraborty and Khushi Dubey have also been mentioned in reports and online discussions. Boxing champion Mary Kom’s name has surfaced as another possible contestant.

Bigg Boss 20 house gets a colourful makeover

The new Bigg Boss house has been designed around the idea of duality. Its interiors reportedly draw inspiration from the imaginative world of Alice in Wonderland. Familiar elements have been given unusual designs to create a brighter and more playful setting for the contestants. One of the biggest mysteries is Room No. 20. The room has not been fully revealed yet and its purpose is expected to become clearer during the season.

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What does the Vardaan theme mean?

The new theme suggests that Bigg Boss 20 will not simply repeat the rules of previous seasons. Salman has indicated that the concept of an extra lease on life could change how contestants approach the game. With the premiere finally here, viewers will soon discover how the twist works and which contestants manage to use it to their advantage.

Bigg Boss 20 premiere date and time

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 20 is scheduled for Sunday, September 6. Fans can watch the opening episode on JioHotstar from 9 PM. The episode will later be telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 PM. This means viewers who want to catch Salman Khan’s return as host can tune in to the streaming platform first while television audiences can watch the delayed broadcast later in the night.