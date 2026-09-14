Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer calls Arijit Singh his ‘life’, praises his dedication to music

Arijit Singh had earlier shown his support for Qazi Touqeer after the singer entered Bigg Boss 20. Taking to X, Arijit said that he would watch the reality show for the first time because Qazi is a contestant.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/tv/bigg-boss-20-qazi-touqeer-calls-arijit-singh-his-life-praises-his-dedication-to-music-8524089/ Copy

Arijit Singh and Qazi Touqeer (PC-Instagram)

Qazi Touqeer has become one of the most talked-about contestants on Bigg Boss 20. From his singing to his funny remarks and antics inside the house, the singer has been entertaining viewers. Qazi recently spoke about his close friend Arijit Singh and praised the singer’s passion and dedication towards music.

Qazi and Arijit have known each other since they participated in the reality singing show Fame Gurukul. During a recent episode of Bigg Boss 20, Qazi spoke about his admiration for Arijit and revealed how deeply dedicated he is to his craft. “Bro, I’m telling you. That guy is my life, That guy is my life. Uska fighting spirit crazy hai. Woh 8 ghante tak nahi thakta (He doesn’t get tired for 8 hours) He sits down with his sitar. Shuru jab kiya usne toh time ka kuch pata nahi chal raha hai. Saat ghanta, chhe ghanta, constant. Usi cheez mein khoya hua hai (As soon as he starts, he gets completely lost and loses track of time. Six, seven hours constantly. He’s completely engrossed in the same thing). I’m passionate about clothes. What does he enjoy? The process. His music.”

Arijit Singh Says He Will Watch Bigg Boss For Qazi

Arijit Singh had earlier shown his support for Qazi after the singer entered Bigg Boss 20. Taking to X, Arijit said that he would watch the reality show for the first time because Qazi is a contestant. “I will have to watch BIG BOSS for the first time in my life because Apna Rockstar QAZI hai udhar (Our Qazu is in the house).”

Qazi and Arijit became friends during their Fame Gurukul days and have remained close over the years. Qazi’s latest stint on Bigg Boss has once again brought attention to their friendship.

Salman Khan Calls Qazi Touqeer The ‘Rockstar’

Qazi has managed to keep viewers entertained since the beginning of the show. His small pranks on housemates, attempts to keep them awake, funny claims about being a commando and other antics have made him a fan favourite. During a recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan also praised Qazi and called him the only rockstar in the house. “There may be many stars in this house, but there’s only one rockstar, and that’s Qazi Touqeer. All week, you have been walking around going ‘Owww!’ Teach me too: ‘I am a rockstar, baby.”