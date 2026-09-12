Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer dedicates Tum Hi Ho to Arijit Singh, calls him ‘mad scientist’

Qazi Touqeer gets nostalgic while talking about Arijit Singh and celebrates the singer's unique personality during a special moment on the reality show.

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Qazi Touqeer dedicates Tum Hi Ho to Arijit Singh (PC: Twitter)

Bigg Boss 20 has given Qazi Touqeer another chance to revisit an important chapter from his past. The contestant recently opened up about his bond with singing legend Arijit Singh and made it clear that his admiration for the singer goes far beyond their years on television together. While talking about his longtime friend inside the house, Qazi became emotional and spoke about the unique personality he sees in Arijit. He also chose a special way to express his feelings, turning the conversation into a musical tribute. The moment stood out as one of the more personal segments from the latest episode.

Qazi Touqeer calls Arijit Singh a ‘mad scientist’

During a conversation with Aman Gandhi, Qazi spoke about Arijit and described him in his own distinctive way. He said, “Agar main crazy hoon na, wo crazypan ka baap hai.” Aman reminded Qazi that he was making the comment on national television. Qazi explained that Arijit is someone who does not worry about such things. He continued praising his friend and said, “Wo alag level ka banda hai. He is a mad scientist.” Qazi then blew a kiss towards the camera and added, “Love you” for Arijit.

Qazi dedicates Tum Hi Ho to Arijit

Qazi later spoke about Arijit while interacting with the other contestants. He admitted that he has immense respect for the singer and finds it difficult to fully express what Arijit means to him. Instead of simply talking about their friendship, Qazi decided to pay tribute through music. He sang iconic Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2. The performance added an emotional touch to the conversation and highlighted the affection Qazi continues to have for his longtime friend.

Why did Arijit Singh say he would watch Bigg Boss?

Qazi’s comments come soon after Arijit revealed that he planned to watch Bigg Boss for the first time because Qazi is participating in the current season. Arijit wrote on social media, “I will have to watch Bigg Boss for the first time in my life cz apna rockstar Qazi hai udhar.” The post quickly became significant for Qazi because it showed that their friendship has remained strong despite their careers moving in different directions.

How are Qazi Touqeer and Arijit Singh related?

Qazi and Arijit became friends during Fame Gurukul in 2005. Their association has continued for more than two decades even as both followed different professional paths. Qazi has previously spoken warmly about Arijit and the two were recently seen spending time together in Arijit’s hometown Jiaganj. They reportedly rode around on a scooty and also visited his cricket academy.

The two have not yet had a major professional collaboration but Qazi has hinted that they could work together on something different and fun in the future.

Weekend Ka Vaar brings Salman Khan back

The Bigg Boss 20 house is now heading towards another important Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Superstar Salman Khan will return as the host and address the major arguments, disagreements and issues that took place inside the house during the week.

The contestants will also face the pressure of the first elimination as Kanika Mann, Aamrapali Dubey, Arishfa Khan and Love Gill have been nominated by their fellow housemates. With several clashes already making headlines this week, Salman is expected to address the contestants’ conduct and the changing equations inside the house.