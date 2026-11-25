Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer-Kanika Mann row escalates as Qazi’s team accuses actress of hypocrisy

Qazi Touqeer's team has responded to the actress's comments with a strongly worded statement, adding another twist to their ongoing disagreement.

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Qazi Touqeer's team slams Kanika Mann over 'cheap gesture' row (PC: Twitter)

The ongoing disagreement between Qazi Touqeer and Kanika Mann has taken another turn after their teams exchanged sharp remarks on social media. What began as a discussion around an incident inside the Bigg Boss 20 house has now turned into a public war of words. Both sides have shared their views on the matter, with Qazi’s team questioning the actress’s reaction to his actions. The latest exchange has also brought the show’s ongoing arguments back into focus, as the two contestants’ supporters continue to debate what should and should not be considered entertainment.

What did Qazi Touqeer’s team say about Kanika Mann?

Qazi’s team responded to the criticism by sharing a strongly worded note on social media. They accused Kanika of double standards and suggested that Qazi’s decision to wear a lehenga was an attempt to entertain viewers.

Taking a direct dig at the actress, the team wrote, “If Qazi wear a lehenga to entertain the audience, you can get off that sofa and do something too!” They also referred to Salman Khan’s comments on creating content inside the house and added, “As Salman sir said, create scripts, acts, plays but all you seem to do is envy Qazi.”

Qazi’s team accuses Kanika of hypocrisy

The statement went further, with Qazi’s team questioning Kanika’s reaction to his comments and actions. They alleged that she was finding double meanings in everything Qazi said while overlooking conversations involving people from her own circle. Calling out what they described as hypocrisy, the team wrote, “Finding double meanings in everything Qazi says, while everything the cheapest, vulgarest conversations and derogatory remarks with your own circle? Hypocrisy at its peak!”

The team also explained why it decided to respond publicly. According to its statement, the negativity and behaviour surrounding Qazi had left them with little choice but to speak up. The note ended with another pointed remark, suggesting that Qazi would address the matter himself. It concluded with, “Sabko pata hai kaun hai kaisi… Qazi will call out your hypocrisy.”

How did Kanika Mann’s team react to the controversy?

The exchange followed a social media post from Kanika’s team defending the actress after the latest Bigg Boss 20 episode. Her team maintained that entertainment should not become an excuse for disrespectful behaviour. It clarified that Kanika enjoyed the roasting and understood that such moments were part of the reality show’s format. However, that did not mean she had to accept every gesture or remark made inside the house.