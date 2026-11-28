Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer recalls difficult childhood in Kashmir, questions contestants seeking sympathy on TV- Watch

Qazi Touqeer looks back at the challenging experiences of his early life and explains why he chose not to make them a part of his reality show journey.

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Qazi Touqeer opens up about growing up in Kashmir (PC: Twitter)

Reality television often brings personal stories and emotional experiences into the spotlight. While some contestants openly discuss their struggles to connect with viewers, others prefer to keep their past separate from their game. Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer recently shared his thoughts on this subject during a conversation inside the house. He spoke about the difficult circumstances he witnessed while growing up in Kashmir and explained why he never used those experiences to seek sympathy or special opportunities. His comments came after a disagreement with fellow contestant Arishfa Khan and sparked a discussion among viewers.

Qazi Touqeer says he never used his Kashmir struggles for sympathy

During the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Qazi got into a war of words with Arishfa Khan. While discussing her personal struggles and the experiences she had spoken about inside the house, he brought up his own childhood in Kashmir. He pointed out that he had also witnessed difficult situations but had never used them to gain an advantage on television.

Qazi said, “Main toh Kashmir se hoon phir,” before adding, “I have seen next-level things when I grew up. Am I using it?” He further explained that his experiences had made him stronger and reminded the contestants that he had followed the same approach during his earlier reality television appearance. He said, “I never used that even when I participated in that show 20 years ago.”

Qazi takes a dig at contestants who highlight personal hardships

Qazi also questioned the practice of using difficult personal experiences to seek opportunities on reality shows. According to him, he had seen several contestants talk about their struggles and become emotional in front of the cameras in the hope of getting a chance.

Explaining his point, he said, “I have seen so many contestants who use that in reality shows and come and cry, saying, ‘Hamare Kashmir mein halat aisi hai…aap mujhe chance de do,’ and then he sings a song. I have never done that. I’m proud of me.” His remarks appeared to be directed at contestants who bring their personal hardships into the competition. The discussion also highlighted the difference between sharing one’s story and using it to gain sympathy.

Check out viral video of Qazi Touqeer here

QAZI NEVER TOOK SYMPATHY OVER THE THINGS HE FACED AND SAW IN KASHMIR GROWING UP !! THIS IS THE REASON HE GOT ANGRY ON ARISHFA BECAUSE SHE SHOULD PLAY WITHOUT “FAMILY CARD” QAZI TAUGHT HER MUCH NEEDED LESSON #QaziTouqeer #BiggBoss20 #BB20 https://t.co/UhobW02MIs — Chirag ✨ (@Chirag_2410) November 27, 2026

Who is Qazi Touqeer? From Fame Gurukul to Bigg Boss 20

Qazi hails from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. He became a familiar face in 2005 after winning the singing reality show Fame Gurukul alongside Ruprekha Banerjee. The show aired on Sony Entertainment Television and gave him a strong fan following. He later participated in Sarkaar Ki Duniya in 2009 and was also associated with the song Afghan Jalebi from the 2015 film Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan’s Phantom, helmed by Kabir Khan.

After spending several years away from mainstream television, Qazi returned to reality TV with Bigg Boss 20. His popularity inside the house has also been reflected in fan campaigns and social media discussions. He has reportedly crossed one million followers during the season, with supporters asking for more screen time through campaigns such as “Qazi deserves the spotlight.”

Qazi’s Bigg Boss journey and opportunities after the show

Qazi’s relationships inside the house have also attracted attention. His changing equation with Manish Goel, including disagreements over nicknames such as “Professor” and “Gyani Baba”, has been among the talking points of the season. Outside the house, including overseas, Qazi has received encouraging words from industry personalities.

The Qazi Professor reels are arguably the most viral reels in Bigg Boss history.

From Bollywood to Hollywood TREND SETTER QAZII ❤️ #QaziTouqeer #BiggBoss20 https://t.co/TWlwPRYDNo — Kamil (@imkkamil12) November 19, 2026

During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan promised him a song after his exit. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty also praised him and offered him a romantic song for an upcoming project. His renewed visibility has also brought attention to possible live performances and tours after the show.