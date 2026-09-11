Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer talks about defeating Arijit Singh on Fame Gurukul, says ‘Accha nahin gaata tha’

Qazi Touqeer revisits a memorable chapter from his early television career and reflects on his experiences with one of India's biggest singing talents.

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Qazi Touqeer talks about defeating Arijit Singh on Fame Gurukul (PC: Twitter)

Qazi Touqeer has found himself back in the spotlight nearly two decades after becoming a household name through a singing reality show. His journey has once again caught viewers’ attention after he entered the Bigg Boss 20 house. While his personality has been discussed since the season began, his singing has also become a talking point. In a recent episode, Qazi showed his musical side in front of the other contestants and left them impressed. The moment also brought back memories of his early television days, when his popularity helped him achieve a major win.

Qazi Touqeer recalls his Fame Gurukul win

The latest episode featured the contestants entering a new space called the Legacy Room. This came after Bigg Boss showed them a special compilation of memorable moments and contestants from different seasons of the reality show. While sitting with the other housemates, Qazi sang O Mere Dil Ke Chain from the 1972 film Mere Jeevan Saathi. His performance quickly grabbed everyone’s attention and several contestants appeared impressed by his voice.

Amrapali Dubey then reminded Qazi of his Fame Gurukul journey and said, “the entire country voted for you because of this talent of yours.” Qazi responded by remembering the support he received during the reality show’s run. However, he made a rather honest admission about his singing at the time. He said, “lekin main achha nahi gaata tha uss time.”

See viral video of Qazi Touqeer from Bigg Boss 20 here

Qazi started singing “O Mere Dil Ke Chain” and honestly… even Bigg Boss couldn’t interrupt the vibe ❤️ BB literally waited for him to complete the song before making the announcement Now THAT is the power of Qazi’s voice! #QaziTouqeer #BiggBoss20 #BB20 #Qazi… pic.twitter.com/73oh6el12f — Aajiz Gayoor (@AajizGayoor) September 10, 2026

Qazi Touqeer and Arijit Singh’s Fame Gurukul connection

Qazi became popular after winning Sony TV’s Fame Gurukul in 2005. He was declared the winner alongside Ruprekha Banerjee on October 20, 2005. The show also featured a young Arijit Singh, who was eliminated before the finale and finished sixth.

Despite competing on the same show, Qazi and Arijit have remained friends. Qazi has spoken warmly about Arijit, describing him as a genius and someone without insecurity or jealousy. Arijit has also supported Qazi during his Bigg Boss 20 journey and called him “apna rockstar”.

What is Bigg Boss 20 about?

Bigg Boss 20 follows the theme ‘Tathas-Two’, where contestants have two lives to survive the game. Yung DSA became the first captain of the season while Kanika Mann lost one of her lives. Meanwhile, Kanika Mann, Amrapali Dubey, Arishfa Khan and Love Gill are currently nominated for elimination. The show streams on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM and Colors TV at 10:30 PM.