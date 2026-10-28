Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer’s brother targets ScoutOp’s girlfriend Kaashvi amid fake PR row, fans say ‘Kya jawab diya hai’

The latest online exchange linked to Bigg Boss 20 has brought Qazi Touqeer’s family into the spotlight. His brother’s remarks have drawn attention from fans as the debate over alleged PR tactics continues to unfold.

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Qazi Touqeer’s brother’s ‘manipulation’ jibe at Kaashvi Hiranandani (PC: Twitter)

The drama surrounding Bigg Boss 20 has taken a new turn as tensions between contestants and people outside the house continue to spill onto social media. Qazi Touqeer’s emotional equation with fellow contestant Arishfa Khan has become a talking point after a misunderstanding reportedly left their bond strained. The situation also drew reactions from gaming creator ScoutOP’s girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani. Now, Qazi’s brother, Qazi Touseef, has responded through a video that appears to criticise Kaashvi and address allegations of fake PR against his brother. His remarks have prompted fans to rally behind him online.

Qazi Touseef shares video amid fake PR controversy

Touseef shared the video with the caption, “Manipulation at its peak.” He opened with a dramatic announcement, saying, “Aaj main aapke saamne aisi khabar lekar aaya hoon ki aapke pairon tale zameen khisakne wali hai.”

He continued, “Jo PR ka chalu tha, jo chal raha hai, iske andar mein bahut badi cheez maloom padi hai.” Touseef then referred to “space technology” before clarifying that he was joking. He went on to question the intentions behind the controversy, saying, “Kya mansha thi, kya plotting thi, aap jaante ho.”

Although he did not name Kaashvi in every part of the video, his comments appeared to refer to her and the allegations being discussed by fans.

Why did Qazi’s brother take a dig at Kaashvi Hiranandani?

Touseef used the phrase “full on manipulation” while criticising what he appeared to see as attempts to shape the narrative around Qazi. Referring to Kaashvi’s streaming setup, he compared it to a spaceship and remarked, “Yeh aisa lagta hai spaceship mein baithi hain aur aisa lagta hai inko yahan ki achhai se koi matlab nahi hai.”

The apparent dig came after Kaashvi reportedly commented during a livestream on Qazi and Arishfa’s close bond, describing their relationship as fake and mocking its father-daughter-like nature.

See viral video of Qazi Touseef here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Qazi Touseef (@qazi__touseef)

Fans praise Qazi Touseef’s response

Several social media users supported Touseef after the video appeared online. One wrote, “Rockstar Qazi’s rockstar brother replied to the person who ran a negative PR campaign against Qazi and also made derogatory comments about his bond.”

Another commented, “When Qazi keeps winning hearts organically, the opposition has to look for other ways to pull him down! His brother’s video spoke louder than all the negativity.” A third user said, “It was super important to say this.. what a response Tauseef bhai gave to Kaavshi.”

Rockstar Qazi’s rockstar brother replied to the person who ran a negative PR campaign against Qazi and also made derogatory comments about his bond. Qazi’s brother gave a fitting reply without defaming anyone or spreading any negativity now that is what you call real aura! #QaziTouqeer #QaziKeRockstars — کُــͥــᷢـــͥـــⷨـــⷩـــᷤـــᷧـــⷦـــڈیᴛᴇᴀᴍ (@kudi_kashmiri_) October 27, 2026

When Qazi keeps winning hearts organically, the opposition has to look for other ways to pull him down! His brother’s video spoke louder than all the negativity. You can manufacture narratives but you can’t manufacture the public’s love for Qazi #QaziTouqeer #BiggBoss20 #BB20

https://t.co/GCpEwbANai — ᰔᩚteju✿ (@Silent_Pain_S) October 27, 2026

The Undertaker has entered the lobby #QaziTouqeer’s brother has responded to #ScoutOP’s PR team for a negative PR campaign against Qazi https://t.co/JxVzVhCCj9 — True Khabri (@TrueKhabri) October 27, 2026

What happened between Qazi Touqeer and Arishfa Khan?

Qazi and Arishfa had shared a close and protective bond inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. However, a misunderstanding reportedly changed their equation. During a conversation, Qazi allegedly made a remark about his own father while gesturing towards himself. Arishfa reportedly interpreted it as a comment about her father and felt hurt.

Despite attempts by other contestants, including Uditi Singh, to explain the situation, Arishfa reportedly told Qazi she wanted to end their bond. The incident left Qazi visibly upset. The disagreement later became part of the wider online debate after Kaashvi commented on their relationship.

Touseef also expressed disappointment over Kaashvi’s alleged remarks about the bond between Qazi and Arishfa’s father. He ended his video by thanking fans for supporting his brother during the show.