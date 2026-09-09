Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer’s entry in Salman Khan’s house gets Arijit Singh to watch show for first time, ‘Apna Rockstar hai udhar’

Qazi Touqeer and Arijit Singh's Fame Gurukul connection has come full circle as the playback singer shows his support for Qazi's latest reality television journey.

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Arijit Singh turns viewer for Qazi Touqeer (PC: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 20 has found an unexpected viewer in Arijit Singh. The singer has revealed that he plans to watch the Salman Khan-hosted reality show for the first time ever because Qazi Touqeer is part of this season. Qazi’s energetic personality and unpredictable moments have already made him one of the contestants getting noticed by viewers. Now his former Fame Gurukul co-contestant Arijit has publicly cheered for him. Their connection goes back more than two decades, when both appeared on the 2005 singing reality show. Arijit’s message has also brought their long-standing friendship back into focus.

Arijit Singh has a special reason to watch Bigg Boss

Arijit took to X to show his support for Qazi. He wrote, “I will have to watch BIG BOSS for the first time in my life cz Apna Rockstar QAZI hai udhar.” His message roughly translates to saying that he will have to watch Bigg Boss for the first time because his “Rockstar” Qazi is inside the house.

The singer’s post has added an interesting personal angle to Qazi’s Bigg Boss 20 journey. While Arijit has generally stayed away from reality television as a viewer, his friend’s participation has apparently changed that.

See viral post of Arijit Singh here

Qazi Touqeer’s Rockstar personality gets attention

Qazi has quickly become one of the more noticeable contestants on the show. His energetic behaviour and confidence have led to several moments that have circulated widely on social media.

His catchphrase “I’m a Rockstar baby, aau!” has also become a talking point among viewers. From singing inside the house to getting into disagreements with fellow contestants, Qazi has already managed to create a strong presence during the early days of the season.

Some of his statements have also left the other contestants surprised. He spoke about creating a special coffee tank at his home in Kashmir because of his love for coffee. In another conversation he claimed that he was a commando and could do 200 push-ups in five minutes.

Qazi’s unusual Bigg Boss moments

Qazi’s antics have not been limited to conversations. In one recent episode he appeared to scare the other housemates by behaving as though he had witnessed something supernatural while everyone was sleeping. He later told Arishfa Khan that he was not a normal person because he had apparently slept for only an hour over three days while still feeling energetic. These moments have added to the unpredictable image he is developing inside the house.

Arijit Singh and Qazi’s Fame Gurukul connection

Arijit and Qazi first met during Fame Gurukul in 2005. Qazi went on to win the singing reality show alongside Ruprekha Banerjee while Arijit finished sixth. Despite taking very different paths after the show Qazi and Arijit remained connected. More than 20 years later their friendship has now brought Arijit into the Bigg Boss conversation.