Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari EVICTED from Salman Khan’s show? Here’s what we know

Rhiti Tiwari’s stint on the controversial reality show is reportedly coming to an end, with fresh reports claiming that the contestant has been eliminated from the competition.

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Is Rhiti Tiwari EVICTED from Salman Khan’s show (PC: Twitter)

The Bigg Boss 20 house could be heading towards another unexpected change as the makers reportedly introduced a mid-week eviction twist. Instead of leaving the decision entirely to the usual voting process, a few housemates were given a bigger responsibility inside the game. The development has added another layer of uncertainty for the contestants, who now have to deal with decisions that can directly affect their journey. Amid the latest buzz, Rhiti Tiwari’s name has emerged as the contestant who has reportedly been shown the door. Her reported exit has also led to an emotional moment involving Qazi Ahmad Tauqeer.

Rhiti Tiwari reportedly evicted from Bigg Boss 20

As per reports by Film Window, Rhiti Tiwari has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 20 following a special mid-week eviction process. The twist reportedly began when Uditi Singh, Mahhi Vij and Yung DSA were called into the secret room by Bigg Boss.

The three contestants were then reportedly given the responsibility of choosing one housemate for immediate eviction. They had to discuss the available options and reach a decision among themselves rather than leaving the outcome to the regular audience voting process.

Uditi, Mahhi and Yung DSA make the decision

The secret room task reportedly gave Uditi, Mahhi and Yung DSA the authority to decide which contestant would leave the house. After discussing the situation, the trio reportedly reached a unanimous decision through mutual agreement. According to the reports, their choice resulted in Rhiti’s eviction. The unusual format could have a bigger impact on the relationships inside the house because the decision was taken directly by fellow contestants.

Qazi gets emotional after Rhiti’s reported exit

Rhiti’s reported eviction also appears to have affected Qazi Ahmad Tauqeer. A live update shared by Reality Khabri claimed that Qazi became emotional after her exit. The update quoted Qazi as saying, “yar Rhiti ka sapna tha rockstar banne ka bht jldi evict hogai. Hope bahar jake wo rockstar ban sake.”

His reaction suggested that he was disappointed by Rhiti leaving the competition so early. The moment also gave viewers a glimpse into the bond and emotional equations that have developed among the housemates during the season.

Bigg Boss Live Update ​Qazi Got Emotional after Rhiti eviction

​ Qazi – yar Rhiti ka sapna tha rockstar banne ka bht jldi evict hogai Hope bahar jake wo rockstar ban sake

How pure his heart is — reality khabri (@khabarshow) October 1, 2026

Bigg Boss has seen mid-week evictions before

Mid-week evictions have also been used in previous seasons of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss to bring an unexpected turn to the competition. During Bigg Boss 19, Mridul Tiwari was eliminated in a shocking mid-week eviction with only three weeks left before the grand finale.

His exit came through a live audience voting segment, where he received the lowest number of votes among the nominated contestants. Malti Chahar also faced a sudden mid-week exit just days before the grand finale, ending her chances of competing in the finale.