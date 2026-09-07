Bigg Boss 20: Rhiya Ahir slams trolls who called her ‘Hijra’ after losing to Love Gill, says ‘Hamare desh ki bahot’

Rhiya Ahir responded to harsh social media comments following her exit from the public voting round and urged people to think before using derogatory language against others.

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Rhiya Ahir reacts to ‘Hijra’ comments after losing to Love Gill (PC: Twitter)

Rhiya Ahir may not have entered the Bigg Boss 20 house, but her brief association with the show has already created plenty of discussion online. Rhiya was among the two names competing for a place in the reality show through “Janta Ka Faisla” a public voting round against Punjabi actress Love Gill. After Love secured more votes, Rhiya was left out of the final lineup. Her exit from the race was followed by a wave of reactions on social media. Some users supported her while others posted insulting comments. Rhiya has now responded to the trolling and made it clear that she will not allow online abuse to dictate how she lives her life.

Rhiya Ahir responds to trolls after losing to Love Gill

Rhiya addressed the comments in a video shared on Instagram. She first reminded her followers that she had earlier posted a message thanking them for their support. She then decided to show another side of the response she had received online. “Last night, I had shared a video thanking you all for the love and support. Now, let me show you the other side of that coin.”

Rhiya displayed some of the comments she had received. Among them were remarks mentioning “Rs. 140” along with other comments aimed at mocking her.

Rhiya reacts to being called ‘Hijra’

One comment used the derogatory term “Hijada Riya” while referring to her. Rather than ignoring it Rhiya directly addressed the language used against her. “Inhe lagta hai ke kisiko Hijra bulakar bahot maahaan kaam kar rahe hai. Hijra hamare desh ki bahot strong community hai. So, I don’t think it is a gaali you think it is.”

Rhiya’s response focused on the hijra community and challenged the idea that the word should automatically be used as an insult. She refused to treat the comment as something that could diminish her. She ended her video with a message about continuing with her own life while people online continue to discuss her.

See viral video of Rhiya Ahir here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ʀʜɪʏᴀ ʏᴀᴅᴀᴠ (@rhiyaahir)

Why was Rhiya Ahir associated with Bigg Boss 20?

Rhiya had been announced as one of the two people competing for a place on Salman Khan‘s show. The public voting round put her against Love Gill with the contestant receiving more votes earning the opportunity to enter the house. Love eventually won the public vote and became part of the season’s lineup. Rhiya therefore did not enter the house despite the attention surrounding her possible participation.

Rhiya Ahir’s rise to attention

Rhiya became widely known after her involvement in the NEET paper leak protests in Mumbai. A video showing her standing in front of a moving Mumbai Police vehicle while trying to protect detained student demonstrators went viral. The incident brought her significant attention on social media and turned her into a recognisable face during the protests.

She has since been described as an actor model and entrepreneur. Her visibility eventually led to considerable interest around her potential Bigg Boss 20 entry.

Who are the Bigg Boss 20 contestants?

The current Bigg Boss 20 lineup includes MC Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij, Aasif Khan, Kanika Mann, Aamrapali Dubey, Isha Rikhi, Arishfa Khan, Aman Gandhi, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, Qazi Tauqeer, Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Rohed Khan, Uditi Singh, Love Gill, Yung DSA and Rhiti Tiwari.