Bigg Boss 20: Rohed Khan becomes first contestant to eliminate from Salman Khan’s reality show

Bigg Boss 20 has witnessed its first elimination of the season. Rohed Khan has been evicted from Salman Khan's reality show after facing the public vote alongside Aasif Khan and ScoutOP.

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Rohed Khan (PC: Instagram)

The first elimination of Bigg Boss 20 has finally taken place, and it has brought an emotional turn to the reality show. After spending two weeks inside the house, Rohed Khan’s journey has come to an end. His exit came during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Salman Khan, leaving his close friends and fellow contestants visibly emotional. Rohed was among the three contestants facing elimination this week, alongside Aasif Khan and ScoutOP. The three landed in the danger zone after a controversy over discussions around nominations inside the house. The development had already created tension among the contestants, with Aasif openly questioning the decision.

Rohed Khan becomes first contestant eliminated from Bigg Boss 20

On Sunday, September 20, 2026, Salman Khan announced Rohed Khan’s eviction, making him the first contestant to leave Bigg Boss 20. Reports state that he received the fewest votes among the three nominated contestants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Rohed’s nomination came after Bigg Boss addressed a conversation involving Rohed, Aasif Khan, ScoutOP and captain Yung DSA. The contestants were accused of discussing the nomination process and possible eviction strategies, which is against the show’s rules.

Bigg Boss subsequently cancelled the nominations conducted by the housemates and directly nominated Rohed, Aasif and ScoutOP for elimination as punishment. Since Yung DSA was the captain, he was given this punishment.

Salman Khan praises Rohed Khan’s conduct

Rohed Khan’s exit was little emotional for all the Bigg Boss 20 contestants. His close friends inside the house, including Rhiti Tiwari and Aasif Khan, were seen getting emotional as he prepared to leave.

As Salman bhai said Rohed bhai you genuinely played with dignity and lika a true gentleman. BiggBoss me aise contestants rare aate hai Handsome man with good heart ❤️

Will miss uh!#BiggBoss20 #ScoutOP #YungDSA pic.twitter.com/SnJxUgFm31 — (@Itsmesonu_) September 20, 2026

Salman Khan also addressed Rohed during his final moments on the show and praised the way he conducted himself inside the house. The host described his journey as ‘Well played, dignity, heart and good man’, making for an emotional farewell.

Rohed’s eviction also means that Aasif Khan and ScoutOP have survived the first elimination round and will continue their journey in the Bigg Boss 20 house. The season’s Extra Jeevandan twist had added another layer to the elimination process, but Rohed ultimately became the first contestant to exit.

With the first eviction now out of the way, the focus will shift to the remaining contestants and the changing equations inside the house. As the season moves forward, the competition is only expected to get more intense.