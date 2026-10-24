Bigg Boss 20: Rohit Shetty schools ScoutOP over massaging Love Gill, questions their sibling bond – Watch

Bigg Boss 20’s latest Weekend Ka Vaar promo shows Rohit Shetty confronting ScoutOP and Love Gill over their physical closeness. While Love calls Scout her brother, the host questions their interactions and tells them how their behaviour is coming across on screen.

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Rohit Shetty questions ScoutOP and Love Gill’s closeness in Bigg Boss 20 (PC: Instagram)

The relationships inside the Bigg Boss 20 house are once again under scrutiny, and this time, Rohit Shetty is asking the questions. The filmmaker is stepping in as host for the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, and a new promo shows him addressing the growing discussion around ScoutOP and Love Gill’s bond. The two contestants have repeatedly described their relationship as that of siblings, but some of their interactions have caught the attention of viewers. Rohit does not shy away from the subject, pointing to specific moments from the house and asking the contestants to consider how they appear on television. His direct approach sets the stage for an uncomfortable conversation in the upcoming episode.

Bigg Boss 20: Rohit Shetty questions ScoutOP and Love Gill’s closeness

In the latest Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar promo, Rohit Shetty asks Love Gill what ScoutOP means to her. Love replies that she considers him her brother. However, the host then brings up several moments in which Scout was seen massaging Love’s feet, hands, and neck.

Rohit tells Love that these interactions do not look right on screen, particularly when Scout massages her legs from behind and the two are seen under a blanket. He makes it clear that he is addressing how their behaviour appears to the audience, rather than making assumptions about their relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Scout tries to defend himself by explaining that he also massages other contestants, including Mahhi Vij, when they ask him to. Rohit, however, remains firm and tells him to understand where his actions may be going wrong.

Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP and Love Gill have repeatedly called each other siblings

ScoutOP and Love Gill have developed a close friendship inside the house and have often described their bond as that of a brother and sister. However, their interactions have prompted questions from viewers, particularly as clips of their moments together continue to circulate online.

The issue had also come up during an earlier Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Salman Khan. He had indirectly raised questions about their physical closeness with each other.

Rohit Shetty’s latest intervention brings the subject back into focus. Rather than letting the conversation remain outside the house, he asks both contestants to consider how their actions might be perceived by people watching the show.

Bigg Boss 20: Scout OP’s girlfriend Kaashvi to appear Weekend Ka Vaar

Scout OP’s girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani is reportedly set to make an appearance on Bigg Boss 20 during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Rohit Shetty. She will speak to Scout OP regarding his game in the house and behaviour, as per the latest reports.

WEEKEND KA VAAR UPDATE! #Kashvi told Scout, “I know this isn’t who you are, but I’m finding it difficult to defend you!” She advised him, “You didn’t come here to play for others. It’s time to play for yourself and stay away from emotional drama!” She also assured Scout that she would support him till the very end and she also praised #YungDSA #BiggBoss20 #ScoutOP #BB20 — #BigBoss_Tak (@sdhtkdhs) October 23, 2026

However, an official announcement from Bigg Boss is still awaited.

Amid the growing controversy and Scout’s candid conversations about his feelings, Kaashvi recently announced a break from streaming and is expected to address the situation, share her perspective, and confront the dynamics on national television.

Where to watch Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode?

Bigg Boss 20 airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode featuring Rohit Shetty is scheduled for October 24, 2026 (Saturday).