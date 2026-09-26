Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan bashes Rhiti Tiwari for using derogatory comments against Uditi Singh during diss battle: ‘Disrespect ki line cross kr gayi’

Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar is set to get intense as Salman Khan addresses the heated diss battle involving Rhiti Tiwari and Uditi Singh.

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Salman Khan questions Rhiti Tiwari over her remarks on Uditi Singh (PC: Twitter)

Bigg Boss 20 is heading into another tense Weekend Ka Vaar episode, and this time the spotlight is on the heated clash between Rhiti Tiwari and Uditi Singh. What started as a diss battle between the contestants quickly became personal, with the exchange leaving several housemates uncomfortable. The incident has also triggered a discussion outside the house, with viewers questioning whether contestants should go this far during a task. Now, Salman Khan is seen addressing the matter in the latest promo.

Bigg Boss 20 update: Salman Khan questions Rhiti Tiwari over her remarks

The latest Bigg Boss 20 promo shows Salman Khan taking up the controversy surrounding Rhiti Tiwari’s remarks during the diss battle. The promo begins with Salman Khan saying “Rhiti, it was the wrost diss ever. Ek limit me disrespect krna hota hai, ye jo language hai apki hai ye kahi aur jaa rahi hai.” He then said to the rest of the housemates, “Or sab ke sab hass rhe tey. Kaha gyi ab apki akal. Aap logo ko ye nahi laga ki ye disrespect ki line cross kr gayi. Aap chada rhe tey or ye chad rahi thi. Apka kartavya nahi tha to stop it right there. Agar apki bhen ke upher ye diss hota, ye diss krne dete aap.”

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Rhiti and Uditi were supposed to take part in a rap battle, but Uditi chose not to continue, and Qazi Touqeer stepped in on her behalf. The exchange soon turned heated, with Rhiti using language that was muted during the telecast. Reports have described some of her remarks as abusive and sexually suggestive. Rhiti later defended her choice of words, saying she used the language because it rhymed and referred to it as slang.

After this task, Uditi was visibly upset, while Qazi questioned where the line should be drawn during a diss battle. The argument eventually became one of the talking points of this week.

Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Singh and Rhiti Tiwari’s clash explained

The clash took place during a task where contestants from two teams had to participate in a diss battle. Rhiti Tiwari faced Uditi Singh, but Uditi opted out and Qazi Touqeer represented her instead. What followed was a series of personal remarks between the contestants.

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The situation became more heated after the performance, with both sides continuing the argument. Uditi later also made comments about Rhiti’s appearance and used offensive terms while discussing the incident, showing that the disagreement did not remain one-sided.

Qazi also confronted Rhiti over her remarks and questioned the use of such language against Uditi. The controversy has since become one of the key talking points ahead of the latest Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar.

With Bigg Boss 20 new promo out, viewers will have to watch the full episode to see how Rhiti Tiwari and other housemates respond to this and what the host says about the heated exchange.