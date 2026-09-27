Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan calls out Rhiti Tiwari’s language, compares her behaviour to Dolly Bindra, ‘Aap Manoj Tiwari ki…’

Rhiti Tiwari faced a strong reaction from Salman Khan after her conduct during a recent diss battle became a talking point inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

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Salman Khan calls out Rhiti Tiwari’s language (PC: Instagram)

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20 turned into a serious conversation about words, family and the impact of what contestants say on national television. Rhiti Tiwari found herself in the spotlight after her heated exchange during the diss battle and the language she used while arguing with fellow contestants. Salman Khan addressed the matter directly and asked Rhiti to think about how her statements could be viewed outside the house. He also brought up her father Manoj Tiwari’s own history with the reality show. What followed was a reference to one of the most memorable contestants from Manoj’s season, Dolly Bindra.

Salman Khan tells Rhiti Tiwari ‘Aap Manoj Tiwari ki beti ho’

While addressing Rhiti, Salman questioned her remark, “Mere papa hote toh dekh lete.” He asked what exactly she meant by the statement and said, “Iska kya matlab hua? Singer Manoj Tiwari dekhega, actor… politician?”

Salman reminded Rhiti that Manoj is now a public figure and that anything she says on the show can also be seen and discussed by people outside the house. He also pointed out that her family members could be watching her journey. Salman then made the comparison that caught the most attention. He told Rhiti, “Aap Manoj Tiwari ki beti ho, Dolly Bindra ki beti nahi ho.”

Why did Salman Khan mention Dolly Bindra?

Salman brought up Manoj Tiwari’s Bigg Boss stint while explaining his point to Rhiti. Manoj was a contestant on Bigg Boss 4 and shared the house with Dolly Bindra. Their season was known for several heated moments and confrontations.

Referring to that history, Salman told Rhiti, “Aap Dolly ban gayi is ghar mein.” He was referring to what he described as Rhiti adopting an aggressive approach inside the house. The conversation was not only about Rhiti’s argument with other contestants. Salman also wanted her to understand that her words could have an effect on the people connected to her, especially her father.

Salman questions Rhiti’s remarks about her father

Salman also returned to Rhiti’s statement that her father would have “seen” Qazi Touqeer if he had been present during their argument. He questioned how Manoj could have reacted in that situation and reminded Rhiti of his current public role.

Salman said, “Kaise dekh leta? Qazi Touqeer ke gaane nahi sunta? Kyunki aapke father ab ek actor nahi rahe, politician hain, public figure hain, respected man hain, three times MP hain.” He further explained that a father would not necessarily appreciate hearing his daughter make statements such as, “Mera baap hota toh dekh leta.”

See viral video from Bigg Boss 20 here

Wth

Salman is politely DESTROYING Rhiti after she called him “Dolly Bindra ki beti” Broo, it’s over for her .#BiggBoss20 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/rKog6fSYXk — ｡°✩ (@gumnaamladkii) September 26, 2026

More about Bigg Boss 20

It will be interesting to see how things unfold for Rhiti Tiwari in the Bigg Boss 20 house after this Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Her recent stint has already sparked conversations around her behaviour and choice of words. It remains to be seen whether she is able to change the perception around her, handle the criticism and emerge as a strong contender in the competition. Meanwhile, Isha Rikhi and Yung DSA are among the contestants nominated this week, leaving viewers waiting to see who will be evicted from the house after Rohed Khan.