Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan clarifies chest pain act after viral promo sparks concern, ‘Nothing is wrong…’

Salman Khan’s latest Bigg Boss 20 promo left fans worried after he was seen clutching his chest and asking for a doctor. The actor has now clarified what really happened and apologised for the misleading edit.

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Salman Khan breaks silence on viral chest pain Bigg Boss 20 promo (PC: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 20 latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode has once again grabbed attention, but this time it was not because of a fight or an unexpected contestant moment. A promo featuring host Salman Khan appearing to suffer chest pain left viewers concerned about the actor’s health. In the clip, Salman was seen looking uncomfortable, asking for water and eventually calling for a doctor before the promo ended. Naturally, the sudden turn in the promo made fans wonder if something had actually happened to the superstar. However, Salman has now cleared the air and revealed that there was no health emergency. He also explained why he was seen acting in pain during the Weekend Ka Vaar sequence.

Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan reacts after fans worry over his fake chest pain

Salman Khan explained that the scene was deliberately performed as part of a message for Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer. According to the actor, the intention was to make Qazi understand why pretending to have health problems for entertainment could worry other people.

Qazi had earlier admitted to the housemates that he was pretending to be unwell as part of an act. The situation reportedly caused genuine concern among the other contestants, who were unaware that he was only pretending. Salman said his own act was meant to show Qazi the impact such behaviour can have on others.

The problem, according to Salman, was the way the promo was edited. The short clip made it appear as though he was genuinely facing a health scare, while the actual context behind his actions was missing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashii (@yashitambii)

Salman Khan took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Nothing is wrong with my health by the grace of God, The bigg boss promo should not have been cut like the way it was cut. It totally beats the purpose n looks like I am doing the same thing that kazi was doing in the house, the pain was only to show kazi that wat he did was wrong coz he used his health for entertainment specially when the 15 people in the house were not aware that he was acting and were getting worried for his health. Sorry abt the way the promo was cut, Guess it’s the format that they use in promoting the shows, I apologise on their behalf.”

After this the Bigg Boss makers soon released a new promo on social media, and the actor wrote on his Instagram Stories, he wrote, “The Bigg Boss has rectified it. Thank u Bigg Boss”

Salman also pointed out that the edited version made it look as if he was doing the same thing that Qazi had done inside the house. His clarification came after the promo began circulating online and fans started expressing concern for him.

Salman Khan apologises for viral Bigg Boss 20 promo

Addressing the confusion, Salman Khan apologised to viewers for the way the promo had been presented. He said that the edit defeated the purpose of the scene and acknowledged that it had understandably caused concern.

The actor also said that the promo was later rectified by the Bigg Boss team. Now a new Bigg Boss 20 promo has been shared by the makers which provides more context about the scene and showed Salman confronting Qazi Touqeer over his actions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

For now, Salman’s clarification has put an end to the health-related speculation surrounding the viral Bigg Boss 20 promo. The episode has also added another dramatic moment to this season, with the host using the incident to make a larger point about pretending to be unwell for entertainment.