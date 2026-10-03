Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan confronts Qazi Touqeer over ‘lollipop’ comment on Kanika Mann, says ‘Aap lagey rahey non-stop’

Qazi Touqeer faces a direct conversation with Salman Khan after his interaction with Kanika Mann becomes a key topic during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

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Salman Khan slams Qazi Touqeer over ‘lollipop’ remark (PC: Twitter)

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20 is set to revisit one of the moments that created discomfort inside the house last week. Salman Khan will address a conversation involving Qazi Touqeer and Kanika Mann after their interaction during a task took an unexpected turn. What began as a playful exchange soon became a matter of disagreement between the two contestants. Qazi had maintained that his words were meant as a joke and that he had no wrong intention. Kanika, however, did not take the remark lightly. The issue now returns to the spotlight as Salman questions how Qazi handled the situation afterwards.

Salman Khan confronts Qazi Touqeer over Kanika Mann comment

A new promo for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode shows Salman Khan addressing Qazi Touqeer over his ‘lollipop’ remark towards Kanika Mann. Salman questions Qazi about why he continued arguing after Kanika made it clear that she was uncomfortable with the comment.

He tells Qazi, “Qazi, jab kisi ko aap ke intentions galat laga hai, you should just back out. Lekin aap lagey rahey non-stop like a stuck record.” Salman explains that when someone feels uncomfortable with another person’s intentions, the appropriate response is to step back instead of continuing to argue.

Salman then asks Kanika whether Qazi apologised to her. Kanika says she feels Qazi has become a little too arrogant about his gameplay over the last three weeks. Qazi responds that he had said sorry near the gate. Salman, however, says he did not hear the apology and reminds Qazi of his earlier statement during the argument.

He tells him, “Aapne ye kaha ki main goli kha lunga but sorry nahi bolunga. Aapne suna hai kisi ko mazak mazak mein sorry bolte hue life mein?” The promo then gives a glimpse of Salman questioning Qazi over how seriously he treated the apology after Kanika had already objected to his remark.

See viral promo from Bigg Boss 20 here

What happened between Qazi and Kanika?

The incident happened during a teacher-student roleplay inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. Kanika asked Qazi which subject he would choose if she were his professor. He replied “Biology” before making the remark about having a “lollipop” together. Kanika immediately objected to what she considered a double-meaning comment and told Qazi that she did not expect such behaviour from him. Qazi maintained that he had only been joking and said there was no inappropriate intention behind his words.

Rhiti Tiwari’s eviction also changes the house dynamics

The episode comes after a mid-week elimination in which Rhiti Tiwari exited Bigg Boss 20 following a decision involving Mahhi Vij, Yung DSA and Uditi Singh. Rhiti had previously clashed with Qazi during a diss battle and used strong language against him. She had also accused him of physically charging at her during the task. Salman later criticised her language and behaviour towards Qazi and Uditi while acknowledging how the two contestants handled the situation.

Bigg Boss 20 nominations

The week’s nominated contestants include Mahhi Vij, Qazi Touqeer, New captain Uditi Singh, Aman Gandhi, Kanika Mann, Yung DSA, Lovepreet Gill, Mary Kom, Amrapali Dubey and ScoutOP. Gullu, Arishfa Khan and Aasif Khan have secured safety for the week.