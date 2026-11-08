Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan gets teary-eyed as Mohit Chauhan honours father Salim Khan with special song – Watch

Salman Khan could not hold back his tears when Mohit Chauhan paid a musical tribute to his father, Salim Khan, on Bigg Boss 20. The singer's heartfelt performance left the superstar and contestants emotional.

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Salman Khan gets emotional as Mohit sings Salim Khan's song (PC: Instagram)

Salman Khan is often seen joking with contestants, pulling their legs, and giving them a reality check on Bigg Boss 20. However, the upcoming Diwali special Weekend Ka Vaar episode will show a different side of the superstar. A musical performance by singer Mohit Chauhan turned an otherwise cheerful celebration into an emotional moment. While the singer was initially seen entertaining everyone with his popular tracks, his special tribute to Salman’s father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, left the actor struggling to hold back his tears. The moment also touched the contestants, who watched the interaction from the stage.

Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode: Mohit Chauhan calls himself a bigger fan of Salim Khan than Salman Khan

Singer Mohit Chauhan appeared as a special guest during the Diwali celebrations on Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He made a musical entry with his popular song ‘Tum Se Hi’ from the film Jab We Met. Salman welcomed him warmly and praised his voice, telling him that his songs were soothing.

During their conversation, Mohit expressed his admiration for the superstar. He told Salman that he was a huge fan of his but quickly added that he was an even bigger fan of his father, Salim Khan.

The unexpected compliment brought a smile to Salman’s face. Mohit then requested permission to sing a few lines from a song associated with his father. What followed became one of the most memorable moments of the episode.

Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode: Salman Khan gets emotional as Mohit sings Salim Khan’s song

Mohit Chauhan sang ‘Mujhe Tumse Mohabbat Hai, Magar Main Kah Nahi Sakta’, a song from the 1963 film Bachpan, which featured Salim Khan as an actor. The original song was sung by legendary playback singer Mohammed Rafi.

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As Mohit began singing the track, Salman became visibly emotional. His eyes filled with tears as he listened to the song connected to his father’s early days in the film industry.

The actor tried to control his emotions, but the performance clearly touched him. The contestants watching the moment were also moved by his reaction. Arishfa Khan was seen asking Salman not to cry as he struggled to hold back his tears.

Mohit’s choice of song made the tribute even more special. Instead of performing another popular Bollywood number, he picked a track that brought back memories of Salim Khan’s acting days.

Who is nominated for elimination this week in Bigg Boss 20?

The nominated contestants are:

Manish Goel

Arishfa Khan

Uditi Singh

Amrapali Dubey

Mahhi Vij

Scout OP (Tanmay Singh)

According to the latest reports, there will be no elimination this weekend due to the Diwali festival. However, makers have not yet confirmed this.