Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan gives Qazi Touqeer reality check over spitting in ScoutOP’s ear, says ‘Isme humour kaise’

Qazi Touqeer faces scrutiny in the latest Bigg Boss 20 promo after his clash with ScoutOP becomes a talking point ahead of Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/tv/bigg-boss-20-salman-khan-gives-qazi-touqeer-reality-check-over-spitting-in-scoutops-ear-says-isme-humour-kaise-lagta-hai-8536877/ Copy

Salman Khan questions Qazi Touqeer over spitting in ScoutOP’s ear (PC: Twitter)

The latest Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar promo has put Qazi Touqeer under the spotlight after a controversial incident involving fellow contestant ScoutOP. What may have been presented as a joke inside the house has now become a major talking point among viewers. With tensions already running high between several contestants, the promo suggests that host Salman Khan is ready to question Qazi’s actions and his explanation for them. The exchange has caught attention online, with fans waiting to see how the host addresses the incident and whether Qazi responds to the criticism during the upcoming episode.

Salman Khan questions Qazi Touqeer over the ScoutOP incident

In the Weekend Ka Vaar promo, Salman appears to reprimand Qazi for spitting into ScoutOP’s ear. Referring to the incident, the host questions how Qazi could consider the act funny. Salman says, “Qazi, isme humour kaise lagta hai?” He also asks, “How is it cool?” The comments suggest that Salman wants Qazi to understand the seriousness of the situation rather than dismiss it as a prank.

The host also questions Qazi’s approach to taking a stand, saying, “Qazi stand lene ka tareeka bhi bhot conveniently badalta hai.” The remark points towards what Salman appears to see as inconsistency in Qazi’s behaviour. While the promo offers a glimpse of the confrontation, viewers will have to watch the full episode to see the context and Qazi’s response.

Watch promo of Bigg Boss 20 here

TOMMROW WKV PROMO – This Weekend Ka Vaar might be tough For Qazi and his fans but don’t lose hope. From here on Qazi’s game will only get stronger. Stay strong and keep supporting him! ❤️ We Will Back #BiggBoss20 • #QaziTouqeer #BB20 https://t.co/9IE4R2rfRq — AYAAN (@Im_AYAANBB13_) October 16, 2026

How the disagreement between Qazi Touqeer and ScoutOP began

The controversy reportedly began when Qazi hugged ScoutOP, bit his ear and spat into it. Scout initially did not escalate the matter. However, Qazi later discussed the incident with other housemates, including Gullu and Mahhi Vij, while laughing about it. His reaction reportedly drew criticism because the incident was treated as a joke.

Nakul Dhull allegedly overheard Qazi talking about the episode and informed ScoutOP about what had been said. Scout then confronted Qazi, who reportedly defended his actions by explaining that he had intended it as a joke. The exchange added to the growing tension among the contestants and brought the incident into wider discussion inside the house.

Nakul Dhull and Gullu’s argument turns physical

The disagreement intensified when Qazi asked Gullu to step in and help explain the situation to Nakul. Nakul reportedly objected to Gullu’s involvement and questioned why he should listen to him. The argument between the two soon escalated into a physical altercation, with reports suggesting that Nakul pushed Gullu before both contestants grabbed each other by the collars.

Other housemates, including ScoutOP, Manish Goel, Aasif Khan and Yung DSA, intervened to separate them. Mahhi Vij was also seen hitting Nakul and shouting at him for getting physical with Gullu. Her actions prompted a separate debate online, with some viewers questioning her response to the fight.

Is Nakul Dhull returning to Bigg Boss 20?

Nakul Dhull’s involvement in the clash has also raised questions about his future on the show. Speculation about a possible re-entry has circulated among viewers following the altercation. However, there has been no official confirmation of Nakul’s return from the show’s makers. His status remains unclear, and viewers will have to wait for an announcement or further developments in the upcoming episodes.