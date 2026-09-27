Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan gives Rhiti Tiwari a reality check over being jealous of Qazi Touqeer – Watch

Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar is set to get heated as Salman Khan confronts Rhiti Tiwari over her remarks during the recent diss battle involving Qazi Touqeer and Uditi Singh.

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Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar update (PC: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 20 is heading into another tense Weekend Ka Vaar, and this time Rhiti Tiwari finds herself in the spotlight. A recent diss battle inside the house turned personal, bringing Rhiti Tiwari, Uditi Singh, and Qazi Touqeer into a heated exchange. Now, Salman Khan has taken up the matter in the latest promo. His conversation with Rhiti begins with a direct question about her feelings towards Qazi before moving to the language used during the task. The promo has already given viewers a glimpse of a rather intense conversation that is set to unfold.

Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan questions Rhiti Tiwari over Qazi Touqeer

The latest Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar promo shows Salman Khan addressing Rhiti Tiwari over the recent controversy involving Qazi Touqeer and Uditi Singh. During the diss battle, Rhiti made personal remarks that led to a heated exchange inside the house.

In the promo, Salman directly asks Rhiti whether she is “jealous and insecure” of Qazi. Rhiti denies being jealous and says that she simply does not like Qazi as a person. Salman asks Rhiti, “You came here with the dream of becoming a rockstar, Riddhi.”

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Rhiti says, “It’s not just a dream, Sir, I am one.” Salman Khan asks other housemates, “How many people think Riddhi is a rockstar? You are the only one who considers yourself a rockstar. A rockstar is someone who has achieved that status after overcoming immense hardships and fighting countless battles. They have destroyed every bit of opposition and every obstacle in life to reach that number-one position — that is a rockstar.”

The conversation then shifts towards the language used during the diss battle. Salman tells Rhiti that there should be a limit when contestants are taking digs at each other during a task. He also questions why the other members of her team were laughing instead of stopping the exchange when it became personal.

Salman Khan calls Rhiti Tiwari’s diss ‘the worst diss ever’

Salman Khan does not hold back while addressing Rhiti Tiwari’s comments. In the promo, he tells her, “Rhiti, it was the worst diss ever,” and adds that respect should be maintained even during a competitive task. He also points out that her language had crossed a line.

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The host also questions contestants including Aasif Khan, Scout OP, Love Gill, and Aamrapali Dubey for laughing during the exchange. Salman asks them to consider how they would react if similar comments had been made about a member of their own family.

Bigg Boss 20: What happened between Rhiti, Qazi, and Uditi?

The controversy began during a diss-battle task in the Bigg Boss 20 house. The exchange between the contestants soon became personal, with Qazi getting involved while supporting Uditi. Rhiti’s comments towards Uditi and Qazi which led to a heated confrontation.

Uditi also responded with personal remarks against Rhiti during the argument. The incident has since become one of the key topics ahead of Weekend Ka Vaar, with Salman now addressing the contestants’ conduct.