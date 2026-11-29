Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan lashes out Scout OP with his conversation with Gullu over Love Gill, says ‘You have destroyed her reputation’ – Watch

Bigg Boss 20's upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode promises a tense confrontation as Salman Khan questions Scout OP over his remarks about Love Gill. The promo also shows Love crying as the host calls out Scout.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/tv/bigg-boss-20-salman-khan-lashes-out-scout-op-with-his-conversation-with-gullu-over-love-gill-says-you-have-destroyed-her-reputation-watch-promo-8548945/ Copy

Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan loses his cool at Scout OP (PC: YouTube)

The drama inside the Bigg Boss 20 house is showing no signs of slowing down, and this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar is set to bring another tense confrontation. Salman Khan has been addressing the contestants’ behaviour throughout the week, but the latest promo hints at the heated exchange involving Scout OP and Love Gill. A conversation that took place behind the contestants’ backs has now become a big talking point, leaving emotions running high in the house. The upcoming Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode will see Salman question Scout over his remarks, while Love struggles to hold back her tears.

Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan lashes out at Scout OP over Love Gill

In the new promo for Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan is seen confronting Scout OP after showing the housemates a clip of his conversation with Gullu, aka Kushal Tanwar. In the conversation, Scout discussed Love Gill and blamed her for their equation, suggesting that she was trying to tempt him.

After the clip is played, Love is seen getting emotional and walking towards the bedroom washroom. Salman then questions Scout over the things he said about Love and accuses him of putting the blame entirely on her.

Salman tells Scout, “Aapne Love ke baare mein kya kya bola hai. You have thrown love under the bus. Pura bill aapne love pe faada hai. Aapka isske peeche intention kya tha, humein nai pata. Shayad aap apne aapko clean chit dena chahte the logon ki nazar mein, ke aapko tempt kiya gaya (What have you said about Love? You’ve thrown Love under the bus. You’ve blamed everything on Love. We don’t know what your intentions were. Perhaps you wanted to give yourself a clean chit in the eyes of people, that you were tempted).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

He further questions Scout’s intentions, suggesting that he may have been trying to clear his own image in front of the other contestants by blaming Love for the situation. The host’s remarks leave Scout trying to explain himself.

‘You have destroyed her reputation’: Salman Khan questions Scout OP

The confrontation gets more intense when Scout attempts to respond to Salman’s accusations. The host, however, does not appear convinced by his explanation and questions him about the conversation he had with Gullu.

In the promo, Salman says, “Is this the conversation that I have had? You and Gullu had this conversation. That girl has affected you so much that you have lost the plot.”

He also accuses Scout of damaging Love’s reputation through his remarks. Scout tries to defend his position, but Salman continues questioning his version of events and reminds him that he has not raised his voice so far.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: Love Gill breaks down in tears

Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar promo also shows Love Gill crying inconsolably as Kanika Mann and Aamrapali Dubey approach her to offer comfort. The emotional moment comes after Salman discusses Scout’s remarks about her, leaving Love visibly upset.

Love is heard saying, “Rakhi baandhi thi maine isse,” expressing how deeply Scout’s words have affected her. Their friendship has been under strain for some time, and the latest confrontation could further change their equation inside the house.

The episode will also show Scout asking Salman for an opportunity to explain his side. However, the host’s reaction suggests he is unhappy with the way Scout has spoken about Love.