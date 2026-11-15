Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan motivates ScoutOP to focus on his game amid mental breakdown over Love Gill, ‘Past ka baggage leke…’- Watch

Scout OP's recent actions inside the Bigg Boss 20 house have caught everyone's attention. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar promo, Salman Khan confronts the gamer over his decision to shave his head and gives him a reality check.

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Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan advises Scout OP to bounce back in game (PC: Instagram_

The drama inside the Bigg Boss 20 house is far from over, and Scout OP’s recent behaviour has become one of the biggest talking points among viewers. After his argument with Love Gill, the popular gamer surprised everyone by shaving his head with a trimmer. The incident also left several housemates shocked, while Scout was later seen getting emotional. Now, Salman Khan has addressed the incident in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. However, instead of simply sympathising with Scout, the host has some serious questions for him and reminds him of the image he has built outside the reality show.

Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan questions Scout OP over shaving his head

In the latest Bigg Boss 20 promo, Salman Khan is seen confronting Scout OP over his decision to shave his head. The host questions why he is behaving this way and reminds him that he is known as a gamer. Salman tells him, “Gamer ho acting mei kyu ghus rahe ho? Yeh joh acting ki yeh joh trimmer se galti se cut gaya hai come out straight. Remember, you are Scout OP. Bol dete, dimag mei kya chal raha tha.” He further questions Scout’s explanation that his hair was accidentally cut while using the trimmer.

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The Bollywood superstar asks him to speak honestly about what was going through his mind instead of giving explanations that might not reflect what actually happened. Salman also reminds Scout that he has an identity outside the Bigg Boss house. As a popular gaming creator, several people follow him, and his actions inside the reality show can influence how audiences perceive him.

Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan’s advice could change Scout OP’s game

Salman Khan’s conversation with Scout is important because the contestant entered Bigg Boss 20 with a strong fan following. However, his recent arguments and emotional reactions have shifted attention away from his gameplay.

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Salman said, “Scout, remember your ‘Scout OP’ persona. You’re a gamer – one of the brightest ones out there. Don’t carry the baggage of the past; focus on the present. When your emotions get too intense, your intelligence quotient, your sharp thinking takes a hit. You have a lot of fans; you wouldn’t want them to see you go through something like this.”

Salman Khan’s advice serves as a reminder that Scout needs to take responsibility for his actions rather than trying to explain them away. He also needs to remember why viewers supported him in the first place.

Bigg Boss 20: Why did Scout OP shave his head after fighting with Love Gill?

For those who missed the earlier episode, Scout OP’s decision to shave his head came after his disagreement with Love Gill. Their argument reportedly started after Scout made a remark about Love’s pyjamas, which she did not appreciate.

Love confronted him and questioned his behaviour, making it clear that she was unhappy with the way he had been treating her. Their conversation became emotional, and Scout eventually went to the bathroom and shaved his head with a trimmer.

The sudden move left Love and the other housemates surprised. Scout was later seen breaking down emotionally, making the incident even more concerning for his fans.

His mother also reacted to the promotional clips and questioned the way the makers were presenting her son’s situation. She urged viewers not to judge him based on short, edited promos and to watch the complete episodes before forming an opinion.

With the competition getting tougher, he will need to regain his focus if he wants to strengthen his position in the house.