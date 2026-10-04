Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan opens up about Dus Ka Dum negativity, recalls dad Salim Khan’s advice ‘Upbringing dikhao’

Salman Khan revisited his experience of hosting Dus Ka Dum while speaking to the Bigg Boss 20 contestants and offered them a lesson on confidence and conduct.

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Salman Khan recalls Dus Ka Dum doubts amid negativity (PC: Twitter)

Salman Khan has spent years being one of television’s most recognisable faces. While Bigg Boss has become closely associated with his name, the actor’s television journey started with another popular show that gave audiences a chance to see a different side of him. During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20, Salman looked back at a difficult phase in his career while explaining why contestants should not allow fear to affect their behaviour inside the house. His story went beyond the show and brought his father Salim Khan’s advice back into focus.

Salman Khan recalls negativity before Dus Ka Dum

While speaking to the Bigg Boss 20 contestants, Salman Khan said there was a period when a great deal of negativity surrounded him. He recalled how the criticism and things being written about him had become so dominant that they overshadowed the work he had done in films such as Maine Pyaar Kiya, Tere Naam, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Karan Arjun.

At that point, Salman received an offer to host Dus Ka Dum. Instead of immediately accepting it, he said he was reluctant because of the negativity surrounding him. The actor then turned to his father Salim Khan for guidance.

What did Salim Khan tell Salman Khan?

Salman recalled that Salim Khan encouraged him to trust himself and take the opportunity. His father’s advice was simple: “Bharosa rakho, upbringing dikhao.” The advice essentially meant that Salman should have faith in himself and allow his values and personality to speak for him. He followed that advice and took on Dus Ka Dum, eventually allowing viewers to see a more relaxed and candid side of his personality.

See viral video of Salman Khan from Bigg Boss 20 here

LATEST: #SalmanKhan talking at #BiggBoss20 Wkv about his life phase during negativity and how he hosted Dus Ka Dum It’s about what kind of person you’re, just believe in yourself and don’t fear, be confident for the right thing. True motivation @BeingSalmanKhan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/z3Koan8Be3 — (@beingSanii) October 3, 2026

Dus Ka Dum changed how audiences saw Salman

Dus Ka Dum premiered in 2008 on Sony Entertainment Television and became an important part of Salman’s television career. The show was based on the American format Power of 10, with contestants trying to predict public opinion on different survey-based questions.

Salman hosted the first two seasons in 2008 and 2009 before returning for a third season in 2018. His humour and informal interactions with contestants helped the show develop its own identity and gave viewers another reason to connect with him.

Why did Salman bring up Dus Ka Dum on Bigg Boss 20?

The Dus Ka Dum story came up while Salman was addressing the Bigg Boss 20 contestants over their approach to the game. He felt some housemates had been holding themselves back because they were worried that he would criticise them during Weekend Ka Vaar.

Salman reminded them that there was little point in playing cautiously out of fear. He encouraged the contestants to express themselves honestly and participate in conflicts when necessary instead of deliberately making themselves less visible.

More about Dus Ka Dum

Dus Ka Dum was built around questions based on public opinion. Contestants had to estimate the percentage of people who would give a particular response to a survey question. The format was adapted from Power of 10 and gave Salman considerable room to interact with participants. His three-season association with the show helped establish him as a television host long before his long-running Bigg Boss journey became one of the biggest parts of his television career.