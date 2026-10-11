Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan reacts to Scout OP handing food to Qazi Touqeer, ‘Jail me bhi pyaar se dete hai’ – Watch

Scout OP and Qazi Touqeer's ongoing feud has become a talking point among Bigg Boss 20 viewers. After Scout's behaviour while handing food to Qazi drew criticism, Salman Khan addresses the controversy during Weekend Ka Vaar.

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Salman Khan schools Scout OP over his behaviour (PC: Instagram)

The Bigg Boss 20 house has seen several heated arguments this week, but one clash has continued to draw attention even after the immediate tension appeared to settle. Scout OP and Qazi Touqeer’s disagreement has become a talking point, with viewers questioning how the two contestants have treated each other. What followed added another layer to their already strained equation, bringing their behaviour outside the main argument into focus. The latest Weekend Ka Vaar promo puts the spotlight on the controversy, with host Salman Khan addressing Scout’s conduct towards Qazi. Here’s what happened and why the food plate incident has become a subject of discussion.

Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan addresses Scout OP’s behaviour

The latest Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode brings Salman Khan discussing matter surrounding Scout OP and Qazi Touqeer. In the Bigg Boss 20 promo, we can see Salman Khan strongly scolding Scout OP for his disrespectful and harsh manner in which he handed a plate of food to Qazi Touqeer after they had a fight and at the same time, he was unwell and recovering from dengue

He said his behaviour was completely unacceptable and remarking that even prisoners in jail are not treated with such disrespect. Overwhelmed by the humiliation and Salman standing up for him, Qazi Touqeer broke down and burst into tears in front of the housemates.

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Bigg Boss 20: Why Scout OP and Qazi Touqeer had a fight?

Scout OP and Qazi Touqeer’s disagreement intensified during a Bigg Boss 20 captaincy task. Reports about the episode said that saliva accidentally splashed on Scout while Qazi was speaking, leading to an argument between the two contestants. Qazi apologised, but the disagreement continued to create tension inside the house.

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The situation became more complicated when Qazi was unwell and needed food. Love Gill offered to bring him something to eat, but Scout questioned why she should do it and suggested that Qazi could come and get the food himself.

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Later, Scout eventually took the plate to Qazi. However, the way he placed it on the table and walked away without saying much did not go down well with everyone. Mahhi Vij reportedly criticised the manner in which he handed over the food, while actor Gauahar Khan also expressed her displeasure over Scout’s behaviour.

The discussion also puts the spotlight on how contestants handle disagreements inside the house. Weekend Ka Vaar episode also featured the entry of two wildcard contestant entries – Manish Goel and Nakul Dhull. It will be interesting to see how things unfold at the Bigg Boss 20 house now after the entry of wildcard contestants.