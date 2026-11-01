Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan shares personal anecdote about Shera, tells contestants to respect boundaries, ‘Maine wahi pe stop…’

Salman Khan's interaction with the housemates took an interesting turn when he brought up a memory involving his longtime aide Shera.

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Salman Khan shares story of defending Shera (PC: Instagram)

Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 20 brought a personal side of “Bollywood’s OG Bhaijaan” Salman Khan into the spotlight as the host addressed the ongoing tensions inside the house. While discussing the equation between ScoutOp and Love Gill, Salman moved beyond the contestants’ arguments and shared an incident from his own life. His example centred on someone who has stood by him for years and highlighted why loyalty should not be taken lightly. The conversation also gave the housemates an opportunity to reflect on their actions and understand when it is important to speak up for someone close.

Salman Khan recalls standing up for Shera

During the episode, Salman asked ScoutOp, Love Gill and Aamrapali Dubey to share their individual perspectives on the matter. He then brought up an incident involving his close aide Shera, explaining how he reacted when a female friend made a remark about him.

Recalling the moment, Salman said, “Ek meri dost ne Shera ke baare mein kuch bola tha.” He then revealed how he immediately stopped the conversation, adding, “Maine wahi pe stop kar diya.”

Through this example, the actor appeared to remind the contestants that setting boundaries is important, especially when someone makes an inappropriate comment about a person they care about. His message was not just about defending another person but also about being clear about what is acceptable in a relationship.

What did Salman Khan tell ScoutOp and other contestants?

The anecdote came amid the ongoing disagreement involving ScoutOp, Love Gill and Scout’s girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani. Salman questioned Scout’s loyalty and pointed out that he had not stood up for Love when Kaashvi accused her of manipulating him. He also asked him to take responsibility for his own decisions instead of putting the blame on others.

Salman questioned Aamrapali Dubey for not stepping in during the confrontation. He also advised Yung DSA to concentrate on his individual game rather than depend too much on his friendship with Scout. Mahhi Vij was questioned about her contribution to the show, with Salman asking her to focus more on gameplay instead of gossip.

ScoutOp gets emotional in Weekend Ka Vaar promo

Another promo from the episode showed Scout getting emotional during his conversation with Salman. When the host asked him what was wrong, Scout said, “Mereko nahi pata bahar ab, jis life se main aaya tha, wo exist karti hai ki nahi mere liye ab.”

He further admitted, “I don’t think main deserve karta hoon ye stage.” Salman responded calmly and encouraged him to listen to his advice, offering to guide him like an elder brother. The exchange showed a more reassuring side of the host amid the tense discussions.

See viral Weekend Ka Vaar promo here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Who is Shera and how long has he been with Salman Khan?

Shera, whose real name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly, has been Salman Khan’s trusted bodyguard since 1995. A former bodybuilding champion, he also runs Tiger Security Services, which handles the actor’s security arrangements.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shera (@beingshera)

Over the years, their professional association has grown into a close, family-like bond. Shera has often referred to Salman as his “Maalik” and expressed his commitment to staying by the actor’s side. Salman has also shown his affection and trust towards him, dedicating his 2011 film Bodyguard to Shera. Their long association explains why the actor considers him someone worth standing up for.