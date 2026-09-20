Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan slams trolls targeting Katrina Kaif over post-pregnancy weight gain, ‘Why troll women…’

Bigg Boss 20 host Salman Khan addressed online trolling and body-shaming during Weekend Ka Vaar. His comments came amid criticism faced by Katrina Kaif over her post-pregnancy appearance.

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Salman Khan slams trolls targeting Katrina Kaif (PC: Instagram)

The latest Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar took a sharp turn when Salman Khan addressed the growing culture of online trolling and the way celebrities are judged for their looks and personal lives. The actor-host spoke about the way celebrities are often targeted over their looks, age, and weight, but his comments about women after pregnancy caught particular attention. His remarks came at a time when Katrina Kaif has been facing social media comments about her post-pregnancy appearance. Although Salman did not take Katrina’s name, his comments were widely linked to the trolling faced by the actor recently.

Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan calls out post-pregnancy body-shaming

During the episode, Salman Khan questioned why women should be targeted for gaining weight after pregnancy. He pointed out that pregnancy naturally brings physical changes and said there should not be an expectation for a new mother to immediately return to her previous appearance.

Without mentioning Katrina Kaif or her name, Salman said, “Why do you troll somebody who gets pregnant? Pregnant hone ke baad everyone puts on weight… Pregnant thi toh weight gain kar liya, wapas movies mein aayegi toh fit ho jayegi. She wanted to spend time with her family.” He added that everyone puts on weight after pregnancy and suggested that a woman can take her own time before returning to work and getting back to her fitness routine.

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His remarks came after Katrina was recently trolled over her appearance following her attendance at the Ambani family’s Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai. The actor, who recently became a mother, was subjected to online comments about her weight and appearance.

Salman Khan says celebrities should not be targeted over looks

Salman Khan also spoke about the larger culture of trolling on social media. He pointed out that celebrities are often judged for everything from their weight and age to their appearance and personal lives.

The actor also addressed the comments made about his own appearance and age. During the episode, he challenged trolls to comment on him directly and even removed his hat, jacket and T-shirt while speaking about the constant scrutiny faced by actors.

He made it clear that there is a difference between criticising someone’s professional work and making personal remarks about their body or appearance. According to Salman, audiences can dislike an actor’s film or performance, but that does not give them a reason to attack the person.

Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan also questions paparazzi culture

Salman Khan’s comments did not stop at social media trolling. He also questioned the way female celebrities are photographed by paparazzi, particularly when cameras focus on their bodies or capture intrusive pictures. He said such behaviour crosses a line and questioned why women should have to deal with unwanted attention simply because they are public figures. He also referred to similar incidents involving women from his own family.

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He said, “Paparazzi hip shots lete hain, taangon ke shots lete hain, aur agar peeche se shot mil jaaye toh woh bhi lete hain. None of these heroines, none of the girls like it. Woh bacchi Sai Manjherekar jisko humne launch kiya tha uska shot liya tha.. she did not like it. Meri apni niece chal rahi hoti hai, toh peeche se uska shot le rahe hain aur caption daalte hain ‘Pehchaano ye kaun hai?’ I am saying all this to girls agar aisa ho toh ghoom ke ek chamat maaro aur bolo, ‘Apni maa-behen ka shot le lo.’ Disgusting people! What is this mentality?”

The discussion came during an episode where Salman was already addressing the broader issue of online trolling. His comments about post-pregnancy weight gain have since drawn attention because they came amid the recent criticism faced by Katrina Kaif.

Bigg Boss 20 streams on JioHotstar and airs on ColorsTV.