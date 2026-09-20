Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan takes off shirt to shut down trolls targeting his age and weight, ‘Phele apne aap ko dekho’

Bigg Boss 20 host Salman Khan addressed the constant trolling he faces over his age, weight, and looks. The actor gave trolls a direct response during Weekend Ka Vaar.

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Salman Khan responds to trolling over weight (PC: Twitter)

Salman Khan has been on the receiving end of social media comments about his age, weight and appearance for years, but the actor decided to address them head-on during the latest Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar. What began as a discussion about online trolling soon turned personal when Salman spoke about the comments made about him. He questioned why people feel the need to target someone’s looks and body in the first place. The actor then took his response a step further, leaving the contestants and viewers with quite a moment to remember.

Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan hits back at weight and age trolls

During the Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman spoke about the comments he regularly receives online. He referred to trolls calling him overweight and making remarks about his age, weight, and looks, making it clear that he is aware of what is being said about him.

Salman then removed his hat and jacket before taking off his shirt on camera. He challenged those who comment on his physique to continue doing so, turning the moment into a direct response to the criticism. He also questioned the mentality behind online trolling and told people to look at themselves before passing comments about others.

Salman Khan confronted ScoutOP over remarks he had made the previous week, particularly his request to his gaming community to troll him if he said something inappropriate. During the discussion, Scout acknowledged his mistake and appeared apologetic as Salman questioned the logic behind encouraging his followers to engage in trolling. Salman said, “What do you want to troll? And why do you want to troll? What is the mentality? It has happened with me too. Bhai mota ho gaya hai (He has become fat). Kar lo na troll, ye lo (Now come, troll me). He then took off his T-shirt, hat, and jacket and said, “Kar lo na troll (Come on troll me).”

SALMAN KHAN took his T-shirt off on live telecast of #BiggBoss20 and silenced the so called trollers in his own style.

60 yrs old and still carrying a physique most can only dream of. The OG Fitness Icon for a reason.#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/E84uGCJrdR — Pαѕнα (@ibeingxpasha_) September 19, 2026

He then says, “Pehle apne aap ko dekho. Yeh aap log joh comment karte ho na, jiske upar, kisi ke upar joh bhi karte ho, pehle apni shakal dekh lo, apna jism dekh lo, uske baad karna yeh. Apne ma baap ko dekh lo pehle, unki sehat dekh lo, phir baat karna. Ek samajh mein aata hai ke you lost weight or put on weight, we do understand, but mazak udana Sohail ke upar, Varun ke upar, har ek ke upar.” (Look at yourselves first. All of you who leave comments—targeting whoever it may be, take a good look at your own faces and bodies before doing so. Look at your parents and consider their health first; only then should you speak. We understand – losing or gaining weight happens but making fun of Sohail, Varun, or anyone else is another matter.)

90s kids still remember the pure madness in theaters whenever #SalmanKhan took his shirt off! Fast forward to 2026, and absolutely nothing has changed. At 60, the man is still setting the screen on fire, leaving everyone in absolute awe of that legendary physique. The roaring… — Vishwajit Patil (@_PatilVishwajit) September 19, 2026

Salman said that comments about his age have also become a regular part of social media conversations. He acknowledged that he is 60, while questioning what trolls are trying to prove by repeatedly pointing out his age.

This is a developing story.