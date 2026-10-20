Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan to miss Weekend Ka Vaar after Tiger Shroff firing incident? Here’s what we know

Rohit Shetty would step in to host Bigg Boss 20 weekend ka vaar episode in Salman Khan's absence.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/tv/bigg-boss-20-salman-khan-to-miss-weekend-ka-vaar-after-tiger-shroff-firing-incident-heres-what-we-know-8537521/ Copy

Salman Khan and Tiger Shroff (PC- Instagram)

Fans of Bigg Boss 20 will see a different host on the next Weekend Ka Vaar episode, as Salman Khan has announced that he will be unavailable next week. During Sunday’s episode on October 18, the actor told the contestants that filmmaker Rohit Shetty would step in to host the show in his absence. Salman did not share the reason for missing the upcoming episode. However, reports suggest that prior work commitments may be behind his decision. His announcement has left viewers curious about how Rohit will handle the contestants and the ongoing drama inside the house.

Rohit Shetty is already familiar with reality television. Apart from directing popular films such as Singham, Simmba and Chennai Express, he has hosted several seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi. After the conclusion of the 15th season of the adventure-based reality show, he is now set for another hosting assignment.

Salman Khan mentioned in alleged threat after Tiger Shroff firing incident

Meanwhile, Salman has also been in the news following a firing incident involving Tiger Shroff on October 19. According to reports, three assailants allegedly opened fire at Tiger. A purported social media post later claimed responsibility for the incident and issued a warning to members of the Mumbai film industry against ignoring the group’s alleged threats or working with Salman.

In the post, a person identified as Anil Pandit, who was allegedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed that he and Harman Sandhu were behind the incident. The message also alleged that they had contacted Tiger earlier and tried to warn him, but he did not listen. “We, Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, take responsibility for what happened to Tiger Shroff today. We had called him and tried to make him understand, but he did not listen. So today, we made sure to teach him a lesson properly,” the post read.

The message also threatened others in the film industry, warning them against ignoring the group’s alleged warnings or working with Salman Khan. “Anyone in the Mumbai film industry who does not listen to us or works with Salman Khan will be next. Wait and watch.”

The post further warned rival groups allegedly using the gang’s name to gain attention. “Note: Some dogs from other groups who think they can gain fame by using our name will soon be killed and made famous,” it added.

The claims in the purported social media post have not been independently verified.