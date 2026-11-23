Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan’s hilarious reaction to Arishfa Khan’s marriage confession leaves everyone laughing – Watch

A childhood admiration turned into an amusing on-screen conversation when the contestant opened up about her long-standing affection for the Bollywood superstar.

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Arishfa Khan's marriage confession leaves Salman Khan laughing (PC: Twitter)

Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 20 brought a cheerful moment when Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared a fun interaction with contestant Arishfa Khan during Weekend Ka Vaar. What started as a light-hearted conversation soon turned into an amusing exchange that caught everyone’s attention. The actress opened up about her long-standing admiration for the Bollywood superstar and shared something she had wanted to tell him for years. Her unexpected confession left Salman laughing and added a memorable moment to the episode.

Arishfa Khan reveals she came to Mumbai to marry Salman Khan

During a fun task on Weekend Ka Vaar, which aired on November 22, Salman Khan praised Arishfa and called her adorable. The actress then surprised him by revealing that he had been her childhood crush.

Arishfa told Salman, “Aap mere bachpan ke crush ho, aur mein Mumbai aayi thi aap se shaadi karne.” She quickly added, “Sorry, sir. I know bohot badi baat hai. Jab main bohot choti thi… Aap sach mein mere crush ho.”

Her honest confession left Salman in splits. The superstar responded with his trademark humour and said, “I am not flattered; I am flattened.” The exchange brought laughter to the house as the other contestants witnessed the amusing interaction. The moment soon became one of the highlights of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Arishfa Khan expresses her wish to work with Salman

The conversation did not end with her marriage confession. Arishfa also expressed her desire to share screen space with Salman Khan and asked him whether she could get an opportunity to work alongside him. Salman responded positively and assured the actress that he would fulfil her dream. His response made Arishfa happy and gave the interaction another sweet moment.

Watch viral video from Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar here

LATEST: #SalmanKhan personality defined at #BiggBoss20 by guest Aura is strong and no nonsense person Arishfa khan said Salman sir is childhood crush and also @BeingSalmanKhan said will give #QaziTouqeer a song https://t.co/PGBEskgttw — (@beingSanii) November 22, 2026

Salman Khan makes a special promise to Qazi Touqeer

Apart from his conversation with Arishfa Khan, Salman also appreciated another contestant during the episode. The superstar turned his attention towards Qazi Touqeer, who has been showcasing his singing talent inside the Bigg Boss house. Impressed by his voice, Salman made a special promise to him.

He told Qazi, “Qazi, when you come out, I will give you a song.” The statement brought an exciting opportunity into the conversation and gave Qazi something to look forward to after his reality show journey.

One of the most heartwarming moments of Bigg Boss 20! For the first time, Salman Khan offered a project to a contestant on the show. Salman Khan: “Qazi, when you come out, I’ll give you a song.” Qazi: “Thank you, sir. It means a lot.” Salman Khan has always encouraged talent and given talented people opportunities to shine. A truly special moment between Salman Khan and Qazi Touqeer! ❤️ #SalmanKhan #QaziTouqeer #BiggBoss20 SALMAN ADORES QAZI https://t.co/UAJBHdIWHX — A I J A Z ऐजाज़ ♥️ (@Salman_editz27) November 22, 2026

Manish Goel exits Bigg Boss 20 following leg injury

Meanwhile, the episode also brought an unexpected update about wildcard contestant Manish Goel. The contestant had to leave the Bigg Boss 20 house due to a leg injury. Manish had entered the show alongside Nakul Dhull. However, Nakul’s journey came to an end within 48 hours after he was removed following a physical altercation with Gullu.