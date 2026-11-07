Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan’s show breaks records with 100 crore watch-time hours in record time

The latest season of the popular reality show has achieved an impressive feat in less than two months, reflecting its growing popularity among viewers.

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Salman Khan's show achieves major milestone (PC: Twitter)

Bigg Boss has been one of India’s most popular reality shows for years. The show brings together contestants from different backgrounds and gives viewers a chance to follow their lives inside the house. Hosted by Salman Khan, it has continued to attract attention with its tasks, arguments and Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. The latest season has also seen several moments that sparked discussions among fans. As the show completes 20 years in India, it has reached a new milestone that reflects the interest it continues to receive from viewers across different countries.

Bigg Boss 20 crosses 100 crore watch-time hours in under 60 days

Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 has crossed 100 crore hours of watch time on JioHotstar in less than 60 days. Hosted by Salman Khan, the season has become the fastest in the franchise’s history to reach this milestone. The achievement comes as Bigg Boss completes 20 years in India. The show premiered on September 6 and has continued to attract viewers through its episodes, tasks and Weekend Ka Vaar discussions.

Bigg Boss 20 receives over 350 crore votes

The latest season has also recorded a major increase in audience participation. According to JioStar, Bigg Boss 20 has received more than 350 crore votes so far. This marks a 71% rise compared to the previous season. The number of fans voting has also increased by 48%, showing that viewers are actively participating in the show’s journey.

The show’s popularity is not limited to India. Since its premiere, Bigg Boss 20 has consistently featured among JioHotstar’s top five titles in the UK, Canada and Singapore.

Bigg Boss 20 becomes popular in international markets

The reality show has also received a strong response in the UAE. It is currently the number one show on the live-streaming platform Starzplay and has remained among its top 10 titles since its debut. These figures show that Bigg Boss has managed to connect with viewers outside India as well. Its popularity among international audiences has added another important achievement to the show’s latest season.

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Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 and its contestants

Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 premiered on September 6 on JioHotstar and Colors TV. The season has seen several contestants leave the house through evictions and other developments.

Rohed Khan was the first contestant to be evicted, followed by actor Isha Rikhi. Singer Rhiti Tiwari was eliminated during a mid-week eviction after losing her last lifeline in a task. Wild-card contestant Nakul Dhull was removed following a physical altercation with Gullu.

Actor Aman Gandhi and Olympic boxer Mary Kom were also evicted through audience voting. Most recently, actor Aasif Khan left the show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on November 1.