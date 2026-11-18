Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan’s show may continue for another four weeks, here’s what we know

Salman Khan's return as host has kept viewers hooked, and the show's growing popularity has fuelled fresh speculation about its grand finale schedule.

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Salman Khan's reality show likely to get 2-4 week extension (PC: Twitter)

Bigg Boss 20 could have a longer run than originally planned. The Salman Khan-hosted reality show has been attracting attention with its daily drama and changing equations inside the house. Now, reports about a possible extension have sparked curiosity among viewers who are waiting to know when the season will end. While discussions around the show’s schedule are reportedly underway, the makers have not confirmed any change so far. The final decision is expected soon and could depend on a few important factors.

Bigg Boss 20 makers consider a 2-4 week extension

According to India Forums reports, the makers are considering extending Bigg Boss 20 by another two to four weeks. If the plan goes ahead, the reality show could continue beyond its originally expected 15-week run. The makers are reportedly likely to take a final call on Friday.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the channel or the show’s production team. Salman Khan’s availability is also expected to be an important factor in deciding whether the season gets more episodes. Viewers will have to wait for an announcement to know if the extension is happening.

Why is Bigg Boss 20 getting an extension?

The show’s growing popularity is believed to be one of the reasons behind the discussions. Bigg Boss 20 has kept viewers engaged with unexpected twists, heated arguments and changing friendships among the contestants.

ScoutOP, whose real name is Tanmay Singh, has also emerged as a major talking point this season. His participation has brought attention from his large gaming fan base including the controversy around Punjabi actress Love Gill. The season has also achieved a major milestone by crossing 100 crore hours of watch time on JioHotstar in under 60 days, making it the fastest season in the franchise to reach the mark.

When will Bigg Boss 20 finale take place?

Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6, 2026, with Salman Khan returning as the host. The season was initially expected to run for around 15 weeks, putting its finale date close to December 20. As of November 18, the contestants have completed more than 10 weeks inside the house and are currently in their 11th week. If the reported extension is approved, the finale could be pushed further. The exact date will depend on the makers’ decision.

Who is nominated for eviction in Week 11?

The competition has also become tougher, with 10 contestants nominated for eviction in Week 11. Uditi Singh is reportedly the only housemate safe from elimination this week. The nominated contestants are Qazi Touqeer, Aamrapali Dubey, Kanika Mann, Manish Goel, Yung DSA, Scout OP, Gullu (Kushal Tanwar), Love Gill, Mahhi Vij and Arishfa Khan.