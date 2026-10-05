Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan’s show sees no eviction after Rhiti Tiwari but THIS contestant faces huge setback

Bigg Boss 20 takes another unexpected turn as there is no regular eviction after Rhiti Tiwari’s exit, while this one BB contestant loses one of her crucial lifelines after receiving the least audience votes.

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Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar update (PC: JioHotstar/ Instagram)

Bigg Boss 20 has once again changed the game for its contestants. After Rhiti Tiwari’s unexpected mid-week eviction, viewers were waiting to see what would happen during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar. However, instead of another contestant walking out of the house, the episode brought a different kind of twist. One contestant may have stayed safe from eviction, but another faced a setback that could become important as the competition gets tougher. With the number of contestants gradually reducing and the pressure inside the house increasing, even a small disadvantage can have a big impact. This time, it was Mary Kom who found herself on the wrong side of the audience vote.

Bigg Boss 20 update: Weekend Ka Vaar sees no eviction

Last week viewers saw that Rhiti Tiwari was evicted in a surprise mid-week elimination in Bigg Boss 20. Her exit came after the captaincy contenders were given the power to decide which nominated contestant had contributed the least to the game. Mahhi Vij, Uditi Singh, and Yung DSA chose to take away Rhiti’s final lifeline, resulting in her immediate exit from the show.

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Rhiti’s eviction had already changed the mood inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. The singer had been facing criticism over her performance and behaviour in the game, while Salman Khan had also questioned her conduct during the Weekend Ka Vaar. Her sudden departure added another unexpected twist to the season.

However, following her mid-week exit, there was no new eviction in the latest development. Instead, the focus shifted towards the contestants who remain in the house and the lifelines that could determine their journey ahead.

Bigg Boss 20: Mary Kom loses one lifeline after least votes

While Mary Kom continues her journey on the show, she has now suffered a crucial setback. The former boxing champion reportedly received the least audience votes this week, resulting in her losing one of her lifelines in the latest Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

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This can be very crucial for Mary Kom because the lifeline system has already played an important role in the season. Rhiti Tiwari’s exit itself came after her final lifeline was taken away, showing just how valuable these safety measures can become.

Mary Kom’s low vote count is also noteworthy given her stature outside the Bigg Boss 20 house. She entered the reality show with a huge sporting legacy, but the format requires contestants to connect with viewers while also staying active in the daily dynamics of the house.

Now, with one lifeline gone, the pressure on Mary is likely to increase. She will have to make her presence felt and work towards building stronger audience support in the coming weeks.

Can Mary Kom bounce back in Bigg Boss 20?

The new setback in Bigg Boss 20 does not mean Mary Kom’s journey is over. She still has an opportunity to turn things around, especially as the competition enters a more intense phase.

The voting trends have already shown how quickly positions can change in Bigg Boss 20. Unofficial Week 4 polling had Mary among the contestants receiving relatively low support.

With one lifeline already gone, every upcoming task, nomination, and audience vote could become even more important for her journey.