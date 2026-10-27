Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan’s show to end in December? Grand finale date reportedly revealed

The competition inside the Bigg Boss 20 house is getting tougher as the remaining contestants continue their fight for survival. A reported timeline for the season’s final episode has now sparked fresh interest among viewers.

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Salman Khan-hosted show reportedly locks December date for grand finale (PC: Twitter)

After weeks of heated arguments, unexpected twists and eliminations, Bigg Boss 20 is reportedly moving closer to its final stretch. The Salman Khan-hosted reality show has kept viewers invested as contestants compete to stay inside the house and strengthen their chances of winning the trophy. With the competition getting tougher, attention has now shifted to when the season might come to an end. Reports suggest that the makers may have a date in mind for the grand finale, although an official announcement is still awaited. Meanwhile, the remaining housemates face another crucial week as nominations put several contestants at risk.

Bigg Boss 20 grand finale date reportedly revealed

According to a report by Telly Express, the Bigg Boss 20 grand finale is expected to take place on December 20, 2026. The speculation gained attention after Rohit Shetty appeared on the show as a guest host and reportedly indicated that the contestants had crossed the halfway point of the season.

With around eight weeks said to remain before the winner is announced, December has emerged as the expected month for the finale. However, the date has not been officially confirmed by the makers and should be treated as a report rather than a final announcement.

Bigg Boss 20: Who are the 12 remaining contestants?

Twelve contestants are still competing for the trophy. The list includes Amrapali Dubey, Aasif Khan, Arishfa Khan, Kanika Mann, Love Gill, Mahhi Vij, Manish Goel, Qazi Touqeer, ScoutOP (Tanmay Singh), Uditi Singh, Yung DSA and Gullu (Kushal Tanwar).

Mahhi Vij is currently the house captain, while Manish Goel remains the only wildcard entrant in the competition following Nakul Dhull’s exit. As the season progresses, contestants will need to balance their relationships inside the house with the need to remain in the game.

Bigg Boss 20 Week 8 nominations

According to BB Tak, six contestants have been nominated for eviction in Week 8. The nominated housemates are Gullu, Kanika Mann, Scout OP, Aasif Khan, Lovepreet Gill and Aamrapali Dubey.

The nominations put these contestants at risk as the competition enters another important phase. Their fate will depend on the voting process and any further developments announced by the show. The list of nominees may also influence alliances and strategies inside the house as contestants try to secure their place in the coming weeks.

Bigg Boss 20 elimination list so far

The season has already seen several exits. Rhiya Ahir was eliminated on premiere night before entering the house after losing the audience vote to Love Gill. Rohed Khan became the first contestant to be evicted, followed by Isha Rikhi in Week 3 and Rhiti Tiwari in Week 4.

Nakul Dhull was later removed by the makers following a physical altercation with Gullu. Aman Gandhi exited during the Week 6 Weekend Ka Vaar, while Olympic medallist MC Mary Kom was eliminated in Week 7.