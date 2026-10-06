Bigg Boss 20: Scout OP’s confession about developing feelings for Love Gill goes viral – Watch video

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Scout OP’s candid conversation about Love Gill has caught viewers’ attention. Here’s what he said about his changing feelings and his relationship outside the show.

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Scout OP talks about his feelings for Love Gill in Bigg Boss 20 (PC: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 20 has been bringing out unexpected sides of its contestants, and Scout OP’s latest conversation is now getting plenty of attention. The popular esports player, who has formed a close bond with Love Gill inside the house, was recently seen having a candid conversation with Yung DSA about emotions and relationships. What started as a discussion about the connections formed inside the house soon took an interesting turn when Scout opened up about his feelings for Love. The conversation has now sparked curiosity among viewers, especially because Scout is already in a relationship outside the Bigg Boss house. His comments about Love, along with his uncertain response when Yung questioned whether his feelings were changing, have become a talking point online. Here’s what happened.

Bigg Boss 20 update: Scout OP talks about his feelings for Love Gill

During a conversation with Yung DSA, Scout OP opened up about his equation with Love Gill. The conversation took place through sign language, with Scout trying to explain how he feels about the actress and the bond they have developed inside the house.

Yung then asked Scout “Tera raasta badal raha hai kya?” (Is your direction changing?). Scout responded, saying, “Nahi pata” (Don’t know). The brief response was enough to leave Yung curious about what exactly Scout was feeling.

Scout also spoke about how friendship can come before a sibling-like bond, saying, “Sister se pehle friend hota hai na aadmi.” His comment suggested that he sees Love as someone he has become close to through their friendship.

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Scout OP is in a relationship outside Bigg Boss 20

Scout OP’s comments have also raised eyebrows because he is reportedly in a relationship with Kaashvi Hiranandani. Kaashvi Hiranandani is also a very popular Indian gaming content creator, streamer, and a leading female figure in the country’s esports industry.

During the same conversation, he appeared to acknowledge his life outside the Bigg Boss house and spoke about having a home waiting for him beyond the show.

At the same time, Scout admitted that he feels jealous when Love and Gullu get involved in relationship-related conversations or drama. This particular confession added to the speculation around Scout and Love’s growing closeness.

The situation has naturally become a talking point among Bigg Boss 20 viewers. Some fans questioned Scout’s comments as he’s already in a relationship outside the Bigg Boss house, while others pointed out that the contestant himself has described his bond with Love as being similar to a sibling relationship.