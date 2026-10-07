Bigg Boss 20: Scout OP’s girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani REACTS to his viral ‘Feelings’ video about Love Gill, ‘Handling things privately…’

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Scout OP’s conversation with Yung DSA about Love Gill has sparked plenty of discussion online. Now, his girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani has addressed the buzz and explained where she stands.

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Kaashvi Hiranandani reacts to Scout OP’s conversation about Love Gill in Bigg Boss 20 (PC: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 20 has given viewers another talking point after a conversation between Scout OP and Yung DSA about Love Gill went viral on social media. The discussion, which happened inside the house, left fans trying to understand Scout’s comments about his equation with Love. The matter quickly moved beyond the show as clips from the episode were shared across social media platforms, with viewers also keeping a close eye on Scout’s relationship with Kaashvi outside the house. Scout OP’s girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani has now addressed the discussions and comments that followed the episode. Rather than getting drawn into the online speculation, she spoke about her support for Scout and made an important distinction between her personal relationship with him and her feelings towards him as a person.

Bigg Boss 20: What did Kaashvi Hiranandani say about Scout OP’s viral video?

In yesterday night’s Bigg Boss 20 live stream, Kaashvi Hiranandani acknowledged that she has seen the discussions surrounding Scout and Love Gill. She said the comments and reels circulating on Instagram, Twitter, and other platforms have not gone unnoticed.

However, she made it clear that her personal relationship with Scout and her support for him as a person are two separate things. Her comments came as social media users continued to discuss Scout’s conversation with Yung and speculate about what it could mean for his relationship outside the Bigg Boss house.

She said, “Everyone wants to know my thought on what’s going on so I want to say, I am okay and I am handling things privately and most importantly, I genuinely wish Scout well whoever is in the house, who are interpreting, who are saying I think there are two different things one is my personal relationship with Scout and the other thing is my support for him as a person and these are two different things for me because regardless of whatever is happening, personally, I want Scouts to succeed because he’s worked really hard to get here. He’s also on national TV and you all know, I mean, you guys know, Scout Army knows how hard he’s worked to be here and he’s very mean for him”

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Kaashvi also said that whatever is happening inside the house, she genuinely wants Scout to succeed. She spoke about how much he has worked for the opportunity to appear on national television and said she is proud of him for reaching this stage.

She said, “What is going on about this so I just want to say that I am okay and I am handling things privately and most importantly, I genuinely wish Scout well whoever is in the house, who are interpreting, who are saying I think there are two different things one is my personal relationship with Scout and the other thing is my support for him as a person and these are two different things for me because regardless of whatever is happening, personally, I want Scouts to succeed because he’s worked really hard to get here. He’s also on national TV and you all know, I mean, you guys know, Scout Army knows how hard he’s worked to be here and he’s very mean for him”

Bigg Boss 20: Kaashvi Hiranandani says she still wants Scout OP to succeed

Kaashvi Hiranandani further explained that clips, edits, and situations from inside the Bigg Boss house do not change the fact that she cares about Scout and wants him to make the most of his journey.

The way Kaashvi held herself together on stream despite the visible heartbreak speaks volumes about her grace Supporting someone with your whole heart only to watch them completely disregard your boundaries on national television is a different kind of pain. #Kaashvi #ScoutOP #BiggBoss20 #BB20 — (@Its_Adaah) October 6, 2026

She further added, “I genuinely care about him and overnight because of some clips or any situation, I won’t change my care and all of those things. And whatever it is possible or not, I genuinely want good things for Scout, nothing else and I want to do good things. I am proud that he has reached the place that he has worked so hard to reach. I hope that from this Big Boss opportunity he comes out proud himself. I am taking things one day at a time. I am focusing on what matters. Regardless of everything else what is or not, PR or editing or whatever it is, I genuinely, honestly wish him well like I want him to succeed and I know that Scout Army feels the same way.

Bigg Boss 20: Scout OP confesses about developing feelings for Love Gill

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 20, during a conversation with Yung DSA, Scout OP said that he felt possessive when Love Gill was with Gullu, while also maintaining that he sees Love as a sister. He also told Yung, “Sister se pehle aadmi friend hota hai na,” before responding, “Pata nahi,” when asked whether his direction was changing.

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Kaashvi Hiranandani comments come amid growing online attention around Scout and Love’s bond. Scout’s team has also responded to the speculation, saying that the portion shown on television did not represent the complete conversation and maintaining that Scout and Love share a sibling-like bond.